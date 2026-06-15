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EPA officials say PCB removal is nearly complete in the Kalamazoo River near Trowbridge Dam

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published June 15, 2026 at 3:26 PM EDT
Large brown bags roughly the size of half a football field are pictured in a large containment field outside. The bags are sitting in a large pool of water, and water flows out of the bags. Workers are seen on top of the bags.
Anna Spidel
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WMUK
Inside a containment area, workers stand on top of large bags filled with contaminated sediment as they work to break surface tension. The bags are full of the contaminated material dredged from the river — the goal is to keep the contaminated sediment in the bags and remove the water for treatment. Surface tension inside the bags can cause sediment to plug holes and stop water from flowing out. Workers break the tension by using power washers, large machines and even whips, laboring long hours in the sun while wearing full protective equipment.

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency visited the Trowbridge Dam in Allegan on June 11 ahead of an upcoming project milestone.

The Trowbridge Dam in Allegan is the target of a years-long project to remove chemicals called polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, from the section of the Kalamazoo River near the dam.

The dam is part of a large EPA Superfund site that stretches along the Kalamazoo River.

Water is pictured rushing out of a dam into a river. There are trees and grasses all around the dam.
Anna Spidel
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WMUK
The Trowbridge Dam in Allegan, June 11, 2026.

At the dam, contaminated sediments are removed by a large dredging vessel that moves around the dam reservoir sucking up sediments.

Brian Kelly, site manager with the EPA, said dredging of the river will be complete in six to eight weeks.

“Right now this dredging is the last of the PCB sediment in this area. So it's going to be a huge milestone in just a few weeks that the PCBs are out of this river in this area," Kelly said.

Three people in bright yellow vests that say "EPA" stand and talk in front of a large body of water surrounded by trees. All of the people are wearing hard hats, and mechanical equipment can be seen in the background. A floating boat can be seen on the water.
Anna Spidel
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WMUK
EPA Region 5 administrator Ann Vogel (left), speaks with EPA site manager Brian Kelly (center), and EPA Superfund Region 5 director Mike Harris (right) in front of the Trowbridge Dam reservoir in Allegan on June 11, 2026. In the background, the dredging vessel "Michael B." can be seen performing dredging on the reservoir.

Once dredged, a mix of water and sediment flows through a mile-long tube to a containment area. The sediment-filled water is routed into large bags that let water seep out while keeping sediments inside.

The water is then treated at an onsite water treatment plant and delivered back to the watershed. The contaminated sediment-filled bags are then transported to specialized landfills for hazardous materials.

Large brown bags sit in a giant pool of water. Water flows out of the bags and into the pool. Next to the pool is a large water treatment plant with many white and blue tanks.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
Water flows out of sediment bags and into a containment pool, where it awaits treatment. The water treatment plant can be seen in the background. Water from the bags goes through the plant and is treated through a three-step process before being returned to the watershed.

Kelly said after PCB dredging is complete, the next step of the project will be preparing to eventually remove the dam by digging a new "pilot channel".

“The purpose of the pilot channel is when the water goes down, we want to guide the river back to its pre-dam 1898 channel," Kelly said.

Workers will also remove PCBs from the river embankments during the construction of the channel.

“This time next year, we're going to see something no one has seen in a hundred years, a free-flowing river," Kelly said.

EPA Region 5 Administrator Ann Vogel said extensive testing and sampling will be conducted once PCB removal is complete and throughout the process to ensure the PCB removal was successful.

"Sample, sample, sample!" Vogel said.

Additionally, Vogel said the river will continue to be monitored by the state of Michigan as part of the state's routine water-quality monitoring programs.

WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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