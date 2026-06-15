EPA officials say PCB removal is nearly complete in the Kalamazoo River near Trowbridge Dam

The Trowbridge Dam in Allegan is the target of a years-long project to remove chemicals called polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, from the section of the Kalamazoo River near the dam.

The dam is part of a large EPA Superfund site that stretches along the Kalamazoo River.

Anna Spidel / WMUK The Trowbridge Dam in Allegan, June 11, 2026.

At the dam, contaminated sediments are removed by a large dredging vessel that moves around the dam reservoir sucking up sediments.

Brian Kelly, site manager with the EPA, said dredging of the river will be complete in six to eight weeks.

“Right now this dredging is the last of the PCB sediment in this area. So it's going to be a huge milestone in just a few weeks that the PCBs are out of this river in this area," Kelly said.

Anna Spidel / WMUK EPA Region 5 administrator Ann Vogel (left), speaks with EPA site manager Brian Kelly (center), and EPA Superfund Region 5 director Mike Harris (right) in front of the Trowbridge Dam reservoir in Allegan on June 11, 2026. In the background, the dredging vessel "Michael B." can be seen performing dredging on the reservoir.

Once dredged, a mix of water and sediment flows through a mile-long tube to a containment area. The sediment-filled water is routed into large bags that let water seep out while keeping sediments inside.

The water is then treated at an onsite water treatment plant and delivered back to the watershed. The contaminated sediment-filled bags are then transported to specialized landfills for hazardous materials.

Anna Spidel / WMUK Water flows out of sediment bags and into a containment pool, where it awaits treatment. The water treatment plant can be seen in the background. Water from the bags goes through the plant and is treated through a three-step process before being returned to the watershed.

Kelly said after PCB dredging is complete, the next step of the project will be preparing to eventually remove the dam by digging a new "pilot channel".

“The purpose of the pilot channel is when the water goes down, we want to guide the river back to its pre-dam 1898 channel," Kelly said.

Workers will also remove PCBs from the river embankments during the construction of the channel.

“This time next year, we're going to see something no one has seen in a hundred years, a free-flowing river," Kelly said.

EPA Region 5 Administrator Ann Vogel said extensive testing and sampling will be conducted once PCB removal is complete and throughout the process to ensure the PCB removal was successful.

"Sample, sample, sample!" Vogel said.

Additionally, Vogel said the river will continue to be monitored by the state of Michigan as part of the state's routine water-quality monitoring programs.