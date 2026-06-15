© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD service is currently unavailable

The UAW ratifies a contract with American Axle in Three Rivers, ending a nearly two-week strike

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published June 15, 2026 at 10:52 AM EDT
A short but long black, blue and yellow sign sits in a small rocky section of a light green grass lawn. The sign has a large white and blue circle symbol in the top middle, with UAW in the middle. Below this insignia is more writing that reads "Local 2093." In the background, multiple people can be seen standing outside a one-story light brown building with a burgundy, sloped roof.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
UAW Local 2093 members stand in line outside the local's headquarters in Three Rivers on June 1, 2026.

The deal will see wage increases and more vacation times, along with other benefits pushed for by union members.

United Auto Workers members at a Three Rivers automotive parts plant ratified a four-year deal with American Axle on Sunday, ending a nearly two-week strike.

According to the UAW, the tentative deal reached between the UAW and American Axle, now known as the Dauch Corporation, last week was approved by 80% of UAW Local 2093 members.

According to local leadership, the deal will see current members' wages reach at least $30 an hour by 2030.

In addition, members will also receive nine more days of vacation, along with other benefits.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds