The UAW ratifies a contract with American Axle in Three Rivers, ending a nearly two-week strike

United Auto Workers members at a Three Rivers automotive parts plant ratified a four-year deal with American Axle on Sunday, ending a nearly two-week strike.

According to the UAW, the tentative deal reached between the UAW and American Axle, now known as the Dauch Corporation, last week was approved by 80% of UAW Local 2093 members.

According to local leadership, the deal will see current members' wages reach at least $30 an hour by 2030.

In addition, members will also receive nine more days of vacation, along with other benefits.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.