Juneteenth celebrations are scheduled this weekend across Southwest Michigan

Juneteenth has long been celebrated in Michigan, and it became an official state holiday in 2021. Though Juneteenth, officially falls on June 19th, festivities are already underway.

The city of Benton Harbor held its annual Juneteenth parade on Saturday, June 14. A host of events are slated for the 19th and 20th across the region. Nearly all events feature food, vendors and performers.

The small town of Three Rivers is holding a Juneteenth event at its new downtown amphitheater on the evening of Friday, June 19 beginning at 6 p.m.

The city of Niles will also hold its Juneteenth event on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Plym Park.

Celebrations are scheduled for Saturday, June 20 in Kalamazoo and South Haven.

Nonprofit Rootead Kalamazoo will host the 5th Annual Rootead Juneteenth Celebration in Bronson Park from 1-7 p.m.

In South Haven, the "Juneteenth Boots on the Ground" event will run from 2-10 p.m. in Elkenburg Park.

Battle Creek and Albion are each hosting two-day Juneteenth events that run Friday through Saturday.

The Battle Creek event includes a music performance and movie night at Washington Heights United Methodist Church on Friday, and an all-day celebration at Claude Evans Park on Saturday.

Albion will also host a Friday evening event featuring a barbeque and movie in Holland Park, and an all-day Saturday event with vendors and live music in Holland Park.