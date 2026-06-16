© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD service is currently unavailable

Juneteenth celebrations are scheduled this weekend across Southwest Michigan

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:46 PM EDT
Robert Reid holds a flag during a Juneteenth celebration at the African Burying Ground Memorial Park Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Portsmouth, N.H.
Michael Dwyer
/
AP
Robert Reid holds a flag during a Juneteenth celebration at the African Burying Ground Memorial Park Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Portsmouth, N.H.

Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States and commemorates June 19,1865, when Union troops in Galveston Bay, Texas informed enslaved people of their right to freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth has long been celebrated in Michigan, and it became an official state holiday in 2021. Though Juneteenth, officially falls on June 19th, festivities are already underway.

The city of Benton Harbor held its annual Juneteenth parade on Saturday, June 14. A host of events are slated for the 19th and 20th across the region. Nearly all events feature food, vendors and performers.

The small town of Three Rivers is holding a Juneteenth event at its new downtown amphitheater on the evening of Friday, June 19 beginning at 6 p.m.

The city of Niles will also hold its Juneteenth event on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Plym Park.

Celebrations are scheduled for Saturday, June 20 in Kalamazoo and South Haven.

Nonprofit Rootead Kalamazoo will host the 5th Annual Rootead Juneteenth Celebration in Bronson Park from 1-7 p.m.

In South Haven, the "Juneteenth Boots on the Ground" event will run from 2-10 p.m. in Elkenburg Park.

Battle Creek and Albion are each hosting two-day Juneteenth events that run Friday through Saturday.

The Battle Creek event includes a music performance and movie night at Washington Heights United Methodist Church on Friday, and an all-day celebration at Claude Evans Park on Saturday.

Albion will also host a Friday evening event featuring a barbeque and movie in Holland Park, and an all-day Saturday event with vendors and live music in Holland Park.
Tags
WMUK News Juneteenth
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
Related Content