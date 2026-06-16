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Kalamazoo County residents express concerns over tree removals at county road commission meeting

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published June 16, 2026 at 8:11 PM EDT
Rows of people sit at white tables, some even line the sides of the room in extra chairs. They all look to the left of the image, towards something off camera. Near the back, two signs can be seen being held by two attendees. One is a light orange sign that reads "Respect our old trees," the other is a yellow sign with a black and white depiction of a tree, above the image is a picture of an orange, furry creature that stands on two legs and has a large, yellow bushy mustache. It's the Lorax, and letters above him read "I speak for the trees." A sign to the back right labels the room as part of the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Residents from across Kalamazoo County packed the meeting hall at the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County.

Dozens of people packed a meeting room to express concern regarding the potential removal of thousands of trees throughout the county.

Around 60 Kalamazoo residents turned out to a county road commission meeting Tuesday. Most were there to protest the planned removal of about 8,000 trees throughout the county.

The removals would be a part of the county's Safe Streets for All project, a road-safety initiative funded by a federal grant.

Over 30 residents took to the podium to express their opposition to the plan during the first public comments section of the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County meeting. Other attendees made comments virtually, and more people spoke during a final public comment section.

County resident Jindalee Cathers-Epley was one of them. She said she found out about the removals after returning home from college.

"I was shocked and horrified and devastated to find red x's on just about every tree lining our road. And then to find out that that meant they were going to be cut down, just clear cut, was horrifying."

Cathers-Epley said removing the trees would not only take away a beautiful tree canopy on her road, but also impact the environment.

"It's decisions like these that are made every day on small-scale individual places that that incrementally chip away at the integrity of our planet and our climate and the world that I am going to have to live in, that everyone has to live in," Cathers-Epley said.

"I think it's high time that we pay a hell of a lot more attention to that in the decisions that we're making."

David Pawloski is the chair of the road commission. He said the commission was open to the input it received.

"We continue to take feedback from residents and township officials as well and then accordingly we'll adjust our policies that going forward as we get more feedback," Pawloski said.

"We have no problem adjusting things as we hear more things."

Commission spokesperson Mark Worden echoed this, saying that there is "lots of time to work this out between now and October," when work on the safe streets project is tentatively scheduled to begin.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds