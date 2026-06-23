Kalamazoo County Administrator announces resignation, will leave in August
Kalamazoo County Administrator/Controller Kevin Catlin announced his resignation in a statement that confirmed he will take over as administrator for a county in Virginia.
A statement released by Kalamazoo County confirmed county administrator and controller Kevin Catlin will resign from his position and leave office in August.
According to the statement, Catlin has accepted a new position as the county administrator for Chesterfield County, Virginia.
Catlin has been with Kalamazoo county since 2022 and oversaw administrative and accounting procedures, as well as day-to-day operations.
Catlin’s last day in his position with Kalamazoo county will be August 14. He will begin his position with Chesterfield County, Va on August 24.