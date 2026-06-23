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Kalamazoo County Administrator announces resignation, will leave in August

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published June 23, 2026 at 9:11 AM EDT
The Chesterfield County Court Complex houses the General District as well as Circuit Courts in Chesterfield, Va., Thursday Oct. 22, 2020. Catlin will become the county administrator for Chesterfield County, Va.
Steve Helber
/
AP
The Chesterfield County Court Complex houses the General District as well as Circuit Courts in Chesterfield, Va., Thursday Oct. 22, 2020. Catlin will become the county administrator for Chesterfield County, Va.

Kalamazoo County Administrator/Controller Kevin Catlin announced his resignation in a statement that confirmed he will take over as administrator for a county in Virginia.

A statement released by Kalamazoo County confirmed county administrator and controller Kevin Catlin will resign from his position and leave office in August.

According to the statement, Catlin has accepted a new position as the county administrator for Chesterfield County, Virginia.

Catlin has been with Kalamazoo county since 2022 and oversaw administrative and accounting procedures, as well as day-to-day operations.

Catlin’s last day in his position with Kalamazoo county will be August 14. He will begin his position with Chesterfield County, Va on August 24.

WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel