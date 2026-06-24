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Ongoing renovations at Washington Square Co-op leave wires hanging in front of resident doors

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published June 24, 2026 at 7:18 PM EDT
Wires hang from the ceiling in a hallway of City View in the Square Senior Co-op Apartments in Kalamazoo.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
Wires hang from the ceiling in a hallway of City View in the Square Senior Co-op Apartments in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo city officials say they're looking into potential safety issues at the senior living co-op after photos taken by WMUK showed hanging wires in resident hallways.

Earlier in June, WMUK took photos of exposed wiring in the hallways of Washington Square Senior Co-op Apartments, also known as City View in the Square.

Wires hang from the ceiling in a hallway of City View in the Square Senior Co-op Apartments in Kalamazoo.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
Wires hang from the ceiling in a hallway of City View in the Square Senior Co-op Apartments in Kalamazoo.

The co-op's owner is CSI Support and Development. In 2025, MLive reported the building would undergo a multi-million dollar renovation, part of which is funded by tax credits granted by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. Construction is currently underway at the co-op.

On Wednesday, several residents at the co-op who declined to be interviewed told WMUK the electrical wiring has been exposed in resident hallways for months. Each of the 13 residential floors has a completely exposed ceiling with visible wiring throughout the hallways.

A wire hangs from the ceiling in a hallway of City View in the Square Senior Co-op Apartments in Kalamazoo.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
A wire hangs from the ceiling in a hallway of City View in the Square Senior Co-op Apartments in Kalamazoo.

In many places, wires hang in front of resident doorways. Some wiring hangs low enough that it could touch a taller person's head walking down the hallway.

WMUK shared photos of the wiring with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. KDPS spokesperson Zach Hamelton described low-hanging wires in the photos as "concerning" and said the department is looking into the matter.

Wires hang from the ceiling in a hallway of City View in the Square Senior Co-op Apartments in Kalamazoo.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
Wires hang from the ceiling in a hallway of City View in the Square Senior Co-op Apartments in Kalamazoo.

A representative with the city of Kalamazoo code enforcement department also said the office would look into the matter. A representative with CSI Support and Development was not immediately available from comment.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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