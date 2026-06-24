Ongoing renovations at Washington Square Co-op leave wires hanging in front of resident doors

Earlier in June, WMUK took photos of exposed wiring in the hallways of Washington Square Senior Co-op Apartments, also known as City View in the Square.

Anna Spidel / WMUK Wires hang from the ceiling in a hallway of City View in the Square Senior Co-op Apartments in Kalamazoo.

The co-op's owner is CSI Support and Development. In 2025, MLive reported the building would undergo a multi-million dollar renovation, part of which is funded by tax credits granted by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. Construction is currently underway at the co-op.

On Wednesday, several residents at the co-op who declined to be interviewed told WMUK the electrical wiring has been exposed in resident hallways for months. Each of the 13 residential floors has a completely exposed ceiling with visible wiring throughout the hallways.

Anna Spidel / WMUK A wire hangs from the ceiling in a hallway of City View in the Square Senior Co-op Apartments in Kalamazoo.

In many places, wires hang in front of resident doorways. Some wiring hangs low enough that it could touch a taller person's head walking down the hallway.

WMUK shared photos of the wiring with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. KDPS spokesperson Zach Hamelton described low-hanging wires in the photos as "concerning" and said the department is looking into the matter.

Anna Spidel / WMUK Wires hang from the ceiling in a hallway of City View in the Square Senior Co-op Apartments in Kalamazoo.

A representative with the city of Kalamazoo code enforcement department also said the office would look into the matter. A representative with CSI Support and Development was not immediately available from comment.

