WMU's trustees approve a budget, tuition increase, and changes to the president's contract

Western Michigan University's trustees set the university's budget for the next fiscal year and tuition for the next academic year on Thursday.

They also sought to ensure that President Russ Kavalhuna will stay with the university through 2034.

Setting the annual budget

The Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $432.2 million operating budget for the 2026-2027 school year — which calculates to a 1.6% increase from the previous year's budget.

Currently, the university is facing a $4.7 million budget shortfall. Trustees said that's assuming its state appropriation is the same as last year’s, with no increase or decrease.

Board Chair Alan Turfe said the university is holding out hope for a boost from the state budget. But he added, the university has the ability to cover the gap itself.

“There are numerous levers that we are looking at in order to bridge that shortfall. And I believe that those have been identified," Turfe said. “I have full faith and our president and our CFO that they will bridge that gap here and deliver a balanced budget."

Annabella Tetner / WMUK WMU President Russ Kavalhuna speaks during Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting.

Tuition increase

The trustees also unanimously approved tuition increases Thursday.

Undergraduate resident students will see tuition increase by 4% in the 2026-27 academic year, with nonresident students’ tuition increasing by 6%.

According to WMU, this means freshman resident undergrads will pay about $16,500 to attend in the next academic year. That’s a $638 increase from last school year.

Despite this, WMU President Russ Kavalhuna said the university offers excellent value to prospective students.

“Not just to be here, but what happens afterwards, which is, nine out of 10 of our graduates are placed in the careers that they are hoping for soon after graduation.”

Turfe echoed this, adding that job-seekers with a degree do better than those without.

"We’re proud of our numerous alumni who have proven that a college education over the long term, over the medium to long term, really creates more value than just going into the workforce."

According to the board, WMU will increase financial aid to match the higher costs.

Extending Kavalhuna's contract

The trustees also approved an eight-year contract extension for WMU President Kavalhuna, who’s been on the job about one year.

Turfe said the board decided to seek an extension for Kavalhuna as a way to secure his leadership amid what he called "a war on talent".

“It’s just been refreshing and inspiring to see how he's brought us together. And with the war on talent, we decided, we want to keep this president. He's a Bronco through and through and we have full confidence in our future under his leadership," Turfe said.

Turfe said Kavalhuna's decision to decline a pay increase contributed to the trustees' decision to offer a contract extension.

The extension secures Kavalhuna’s position for eight years, but does not include a raise for the upcoming school year or any additional bonuses. All board members voted in favor of the extension except for Trustee Jon Hoadley, who abstained.