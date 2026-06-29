Experts advise taking caution amid extreme heat and rough waters in Southwest Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued extreme heat warnings across Southwest Michigan ahead of a week of forecasted extreme heat conditions. The NWS is forecasting highs in the lower to mid 90’s Thursday throughout West Michigan.

Scott Thomas, meteorologist with NWS Grand Rapids, said he spike in temperatures is caused by warm air moving from the Gulf region into the Great Lakes.

"It is going to be very hot and humid. Heat indexes for many areas will be in the 100-105 [degree] range, and it may feel like 110 [degrees] or so for some areas," Thomas said.

According to the NWS, temperatures between 90-103 degrees Fahrenheit fall under "extreme caution" on the heat index. That means staying outside in these temperatures for prolonged periods of time brings a risk of heat stroke, heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

Heat index ratings over 103 degrees fall under the "danger" category on the NWS scale, with heightened risks of heat-related illness.

The World Health Organization recommends taking precautions to prevent heat illness like reducing time outdoors, staying hydrated, resting in shaded areas and staying in air-conditioned spaces.

Choppy waters in Lake Michigan

Many people may also seek out pools, lakes or other bodies of water to cool off. However, Thomas said residents should avoid swimming in Lake Michigan on Monday and Tuesday due to forecasts of rough waters.

"Lake Michigan is going to have dangerous waves on it as a result of some of these same strong winds bringing in the warm air. So, we would recommend people find another way to get cool, because for areas near and north of Holland, waves will be quite dangerous," Thomas said.

NWS beach hazard forecasts show waves up to five feet tall in areas near Holland, and waves up to four feet tall in other areas north and south of Holland.

Cooling resources in Kalamazoo

The WHO also says people without access to shelter and A/C are at higher risk for heat-related illness, and recommends seeking out resources like cooling centers — which are air-conditioned spaces that are made available to the public for cooling in hot weather.

The city of Kalamazoo has released an updated list of cooling shelters and hydration stations across the city on its website. It also announced several fire hydrants may open across the city to provide cooling relief.

Free drinking water is available at public hydration stations in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Bronson Park and Southside Park.

Public water recreation areas will also be open throughout the week at Kik Pool, La Crone Park Splash Pad and Florence Street Splash Pad.

Cooling centers are air-conditioned spaces that are available for set periods of time during the day, but not overnight. Here is the list of available cooling centers in Kalamazoo and some surrounding areas, along with their hours and locations:

- Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries

448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Open 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

No identification or residency requirements for cooling center use. Guests may remain and transition directly into dinner service.

- Ministry with Community

500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Adults and children accompanied by a parent or guardian are welcomed between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. There is no identification or residency requirement for cooling center use. Pets are permitted if they remain under their owner’s immediate control and are not aggressive.

- Kalamazoo Public Library – Central Library

315 S. Rose St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Open 9 AM – 8 PM on Monday – Thursday, 9 AM – 6 PM on Fridays, 10 AM – 5 PM on Saturdays, Closed on Sunday

- Kalamazoo Public Library – Washington Square Branch

1244 Portage St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Open 1 PM – 6 PM on Mondays and Tuesdays, 1 PM – 8 PM on Wednesdays, 10 AM – 6 PM on Thursdays, 10 AM – 5 PM on Fridays, 10 AM – 2 PM on Saturdays, closed on Sundays.

- Kalamazoo Public Library – Eastwood Branch

1112 Gayle Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Open 1 PM – 8 PM on Mondays, 1 PM – 6 PM on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 AM – 6 PM on Thursdays, 10 AM – 5 PM on Fridays, 10 AM – 2 PM on Saturdays, closed on Sundays

- Kalamazoo Public Library – Alma Powell Branch

308 W. North St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Open 1 PM – 6 PM on Mondays, 1 PM – 8 PM on Tuesdays, 1 PM – 6 PM on Wednesdays, 10 AM – 6 PM on Thursdays, 10 AM – 5 PM on Fridays, 10 AM – 2 PM on Saturdays, closed on Sundays.

- Kalamazoo Public Library – Oshtemo Branch

7265 W. Main St., Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Open 10 AM – 8 PM on Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 AM – 6 PM on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 AM – 5 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Sundays.

- The Salvation Army Kalamazoo

1700 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Open 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (closed from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

Service animals permitted; no other pets allowed.

- Portage District Library

300 Library Ln., Portage, MI 49002

Open 9 AM – 9 PM on Monday – Thursday, 9 AM – 6 PM on Fridays, 9 AM – 5 PM on Saturdays, Closed on Sundays

- Portage Zhang Senior Center

203 E. Centre Ave., Portage, MI 49002

Open 8 AM – 5 PM Mondays and Fridays, 7 AM – 7:30 PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 2 PM – 5 PM on Sundays. Closed on Saturdays.

Service animals permitted; no other pets allowed.

- Comstock Community Center

6330 King Hwy., Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Open 8 AM – 4 PM Monday through Thursday. Open 8 AM – 12 PM on Fridays. Closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

May close during severe weather if staff safety becomes a concern.

Cooling shelters are air conditioned spaces that offer overnight shelter. Here is a list of available cooling shelters in the city of Kalamazoo:

- Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries

448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Adults and children accompanied by a parent or guardian are welcome.

Fire hydrants may also open in the following locations around the city of Kalamazoo throughout the week for cooling relief:

-Fox Ridge Apartments

-Interfaith Apartments

-Norway Ave. at Princeton Ave.

-Burrell Ave. at Lawrence St.

-Krom St. at E Clay St.

-N Church St. at Norway Ave.

-Fairbanks Ave. at Center St.

-Charlotte Ave. at Sherwood Ave.

-Clarence St. at Jackson St.

-Washington Ave. at March St.

-Hays Park Ave. at James St.

-Hays Park Ave. at March St.

