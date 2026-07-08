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Former WMU Football player Marshawn Kneeland posthumously diagnosed with CTE

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann,
Anna Spidel
Published July 8, 2026 at 3:22 PM EDT
A man in a white and blue suicide jersey looks to the right side of the image, four black vertical lines of face paint running down his cheeks.
Richard W. Rodriguez
/
AP
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

According to The Athletic, the diagnosis was made by Boston University's CTE Center after Kneeland's family donated his brain for research. Kneeland died by suicide in November 2025.

Former Western Michigan University football player Marshawn Kneeland had a brain disease associated with contact sports when he died by suicide in November of last year.

That’s according to a statement from his family. Kneeland was a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys when he shot himself after a high-speed chase with police in Texas.

The Athletic reports 24-year-old Kneeland had stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. Boston University’s CTE center made the diagnosis after analyzing Kneeland’s brain tissue.

The disease is associated with sports where athletes receive repeated blows to the head. It can cause impulsive behavior and depression.

Kneeland’s family released a statement through the Concussion and CTE Foundation:

“While this diagnosis does not change the tragedy of his passing, it provides important context about some of the struggles he may have been facing.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call or text the national Lifeline, at 9-8-8.
WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
See stories by Sehvilla Mann
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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