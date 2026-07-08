Former WMU Football player Marshawn Kneeland posthumously diagnosed with CTE

Former Western Michigan University football player Marshawn Kneeland had a brain disease associated with contact sports when he died by suicide in November of last year.

That’s according to a statement from his family. Kneeland was a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys when he shot himself after a high-speed chase with police in Texas.

The Athletic reports 24-year-old Kneeland had stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. Boston University’s CTE center made the diagnosis after analyzing Kneeland’s brain tissue.

The disease is associated with sports where athletes receive repeated blows to the head. It can cause impulsive behavior and depression.

Kneeland’s family released a statement through the Concussion and CTE Foundation:

“While this diagnosis does not change the tragedy of his passing, it provides important context about some of the struggles he may have been facing.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call or text the national Lifeline, at 9-8-8.