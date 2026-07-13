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Benton Harbor votes to support new countywide transit authority to unify Berrien county services

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published July 13, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
A lone resident of Benton Harbor walks across a street near the city's white water tower, with the city's name plastered on the top of the tank. A few cars can be seen driving towards the viewer, with the orange tinged leaves of the trees surrounding the street denoting the Autumn months.
Charles Rex Arbogast
/
AP
Benton Harbor's water tower stands just off of Britain Street on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Benton Harbor officials say the vote is an important first step toward creating a countywide transit system, which Berrien County has been encouraged to implement by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Berrien County is on its way to establishing a county-wide transportation system.

On July 6, the Benton Harbor City Commission voted to support a new countywide transportation authority.

According to ABC 57, MDOT notified the county last year that its state funding for the Twin Cities Area Transportation Authority, which serves Benton Harbor and St. Joseph, would be cut.

"TCATA has not consistently demonstrated their ability to operate a fiscally and operationally stable agency that is fully compliant with state and federal requirements," MDOT said in a letter obtained by ABC 57.

Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said MDOT encouraged the county to adopt a countywide system that would keep the services running and hopefully expand them.

“There’s more work to do, But ultimately, this is a three year pilot program where things will be phased in year one, year two, year three. And then at the end of it, we’ll have a good gauge to evaluate next steps and what the future could look like," Muhammad said.

TCATA also operates the Dial-a-Ride service, which Muhammad said would also be incorporated into the new system under the plan. The countywide transit authority would also include Berrien Bus as well as other potential partners.

“The city of New Buffalo passed a resolution, the city of St. Joe, I believe is in the process of supporting a resolution. Saint Joe Township supported the resolution," Muhammad said.

The St. Joseph City Commission approved its resolution of support for the countywide system in May. Muhammad said the county is hoping to include as many locales as possible.

The new model would allow TCATA, Dial-a-Ride, Berrien Bus and other transit systems to continue operations while transitioning their funding to a new, centrally-managed transit authority. Muhammad says the agreement would be a structured in a way that would allow TCATA to continue collecting a millage.

“It was very important that [Benton Harbor] passed our resolution last night. Everything will be transitioned, the funding, to the county beginning October 1st," Muhammad said.

In December of 2025, TCATA announced that Via Transportation would be assuming all control of its operations, including Dial-a-Ride. Muhammad said Via would remain the TCATA service provider under a new countywide system.

WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel