Bronson hospitals remove "high risk fresh produce" in response to parasite outbreak

Days after Beacon Health System announced a similar ban, Bronson Healthcare said it will be removing a number of fresh produce from its hospitals and other facilities across the state, including Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

"As a precaution, Bronson has temporarily removed certain salad bar items, leafy greens and other higher-risk fresh produce items associated with reported cases of Cyclospora from patient and public food service areas while more is learned about the Cyclosporiasis outbreak," Bronson spokesperson Angela Klinske said in an email to WMUK.

"This step was taken to help protect the health and safety of our patients, visitors and staff."

The removal comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidance on Monday, stating that while the outbreak is still under investigation, current evidence points to lettuce or salad greens as a potential source.

"The source of the current outbreak remains under investigation by public health officials, and Bronson will continue to monitor updates and adjust our practices as needed, in alignment with current public health guidance," Klinske said.

Cyclosporiasis is a parasitic infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Symptoms include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, and nausea.

According to MDHHS, 28 cases have been reported in Kalamazoo County so far.