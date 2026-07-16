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Attorney General Dana Nessel holds outdoor press conference amid air quality warnings

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published July 16, 2026 at 5:41 PM EDT
Attorney General Dana Nessel, hidden behind a crowd of reporters, speaks during a press conference on the steps of Kalamazoo City Hall on July 16, 2026.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
Attorney General Dana Nessel, hidden behind a crowd of reporters, speaks during a press conference on the steps of Kalamazoo City Hall on July 16, 2026.

A city spokesperson said the city government declined to let Nessel and her team move the event inside Kalamazoo City Hall.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took part in a press conference on the steps of Kalamazoo City Hall Thursday, organized with the nonprofit group the Environmental Defense Fund.

The outdoor event on energy affordability went ahead despite extremely poor air quality in the city.

Before the event, Nessel spokesperson Kimberly Bush said the organizers attempted to secure an indoor location, but were unsuccessful.

"Instead EDF has truncated the program to 20 minutes," Bush wrote in an email. "Today’s Air Quality Advisory is a glaring, living example of why stopping nuisance polluters, like the JH Campbell Coal Plant, is so important."

City of Kalamazoo spokesperson Neal Conway said the city denied organizers’ request to move the press conference inside city hall to avoid disrupting city operations.

"City leadership considered the request but ultimately determined that hosting the event inside would be too disruptive to normal city operations," Conway wrote in a text to the station.

Conway did not respond to a request to clarify which operations would be disrupted.

Nessel acknowledged the hazardous air quality during the press conference.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel