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Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputy in stable condition after being shot by suspect

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published July 17, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
FILE - A police tape blocks a road near the scene where a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy was shot and a suspect was shot and killed in the Sacramento suburb of Carmichael, Calif., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Homicides in California rose again last year, as did other violent crimes, amid rising frustration as the state's top Democrats are seeking to keep their jobs in upcoming elections. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Rich Pedroncelli
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AP

In a statement, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said a suspect shot the deputy during a brief struggle and later stole a police cruiser.

In a statement released Friday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department said a sheriff's deputy is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot by a suspect.

According to the statement, officers with KCSO responded to a report of an auto larceny in progress at East AB Avenue on Friday morning when a struggle between the suspect and a deputy began.

The deputy was shot during the struggle, and later stole the deputy's police cruiser. A chase ensued throughout "various areas of Kalamazoo County" and ended in a crash in Kalamazoo Township.

Social media users in Kalamazoo said they noticed the pursuit in the early hours of the morning.

The suspect was taken into custody and is currently "receiving treatment".

The deputy was treated at a Plainwell area hospital before being transferred to another local hospital, the statement said. The deputy is currently stable.

WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel