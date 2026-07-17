Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputy in stable condition after being shot by suspect

In a statement released Friday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department said a sheriff's deputy is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot by a suspect.

According to the statement, officers with KCSO responded to a report of an auto larceny in progress at East AB Avenue on Friday morning when a struggle between the suspect and a deputy began.

The deputy was shot during the struggle, and later stole the deputy's police cruiser. A chase ensued throughout "various areas of Kalamazoo County" and ended in a crash in Kalamazoo Township.

Social media users in Kalamazoo said they noticed the pursuit in the early hours of the morning.

The suspect was taken into custody and is currently "receiving treatment".

The deputy was treated at a Plainwell area hospital before being transferred to another local hospital, the statement said. The deputy is currently stable.