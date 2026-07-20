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"The best possible outcome": WMU tree committee approves plan to build road at the Oaklands

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published July 20, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
An off-white two-story building is obscured by trees which populate much of the image. Most of the trees stand taller than the image can capture, with branches dangling into the the frame. A road in front of the building is surrounded by metal fences, blocking off access to the property.
Michael Symonds
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WMUK
The Oaklands building is surrounded by fences on Western Michigan University's main campus.

After the university said it would listen to feedback from the committee, one member said the approved route will avoid harming the old oak trees on the property.

Western Michigan University has begun construction of a road behind a 19th-century home that sits in a grove of oak trees on its main campus.

WMU Biology Professor Todd Barkman is a member of the university's tree committee.

He said it toured the Oaklands property late last month, one of several tours members have taken.

Barkman said the committee approves of the planned route of the road.

“It was really how one would hope and dream planning would go. Planning that would take into account the existing landscape and try to work with it rather than start from a clean slate.”

Light brown dirt covers an area blocked off by metal gates just off of a road. In the middle of the image is a long stretch of bright orange mesh that stretches between two metal fences. Behind it is a long trench dug out in the shape of a road.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
A section dug out where the road will connect the Oaklands to Student Center Loop Road on WMU's main campus.

Some community members worried the project would affect the oak trees on the property, but Barkman said the final plan avoids harm to the old oaks.

“I think the tree committee would say that this is certainly the best possible outcome that could have been achieved for that difficult and sensitive landscape.”

He added that he believes the construction marks a “new era” for planning at WMU, with the university working with natural landscapes on campus, rather than against them.

Western is considering tearing down a different historical 19th-century home on its property, the State Hospital Gatehouse.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds