Kalamazoo asks for the public's feedback to help shape the next city budget

The city of Kalamazoo is inviting the public to give feedback on the next city budget. In a statement, the city announced that an online community budget survey has been opened.

Members of the public can go online and submit feedback via the community budget survey on the city of Kalamazoo website.

It’s not limited to residents — business owners, employees and even visitors can weigh in on budget priorities and services that are important to them.

Participants can also ask questions about the city budget and how the city can improve how budget information is presented. According to the statement, community feedback is “one of many factors considered during development of the annual budget.”

The survey is open through September 18 and can be found on the city of Kalamazoo website.

Kalamazoo will also hold a community budget meeting on September 17 at 6 p.m. in the Van Deusen room of the Kalamazoo Public Library Central Branch.

The proposed 2027 city budget is expected to be released in late October.