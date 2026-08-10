© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kalamazoo asks for the public's feedback to help shape the next city budget

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published August 10, 2026 at 11:20 AM EDT
Kalamazoo city hall, a large building with big windows
Annabella Tetner
/
WMUK
Kalamazoo city hall on a cold and snowy day

The city of Kalamazoo community budget survey is open now through September 18.

The city of Kalamazoo is inviting the public to give feedback on the next city budget. In a statement, the city announced that an online community budget survey has been opened.

Members of the public can go online and submit feedback via the community budget survey on the city of Kalamazoo website.

It’s not limited to residents — business owners, employees and even visitors can weigh in on budget priorities and services that are important to them.

Participants can also ask questions about the city budget and how the city can improve how budget information is presented. According to the statement, community feedback is “one of many factors considered during development of the annual budget.”

The survey is open through September 18 and can be found on the city of Kalamazoo website.

Kalamazoo will also hold a community budget meeting on September 17 at 6 p.m. in the Van Deusen room of the Kalamazoo Public Library Central Branch.

The proposed 2027 city budget is expected to be released in late October.

WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel