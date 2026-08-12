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A Berrien County man sentenced to life in prison at age 15 has a chance at release next month

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published August 12, 2026 at 4:52 PM EDT
A older man sits next to a woman who is wiping tears. Behind them, posters line the wall that say "Free Efren Paredes Jr."
Al Goldis
/
AP
Hans Koppenhoefer, center, looks to his wife, Velia, right, as she wipes away tears while Paul Ciolino, left, speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2008, in Lansing, Mich. The Koppenhoefers are parents of Efren Paredes, Jr., a former St. Joseph resident sentenced in 1989 to life without parole for first-degree murder and armed robbery after a store manager was killed. Advocates say Paredes has been imprisoned nearly 20 years for a murder he didn't commit. At the time of this photo, Paredes was seeking clemency from then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

Efrén Paredes Jr. has maintained his innocence since his 1989 conviction and has petitioned for clemency throughout the years he's been incarcerated. Now, after a landmark Michigan Supreme Court ruling, Paredes will have another chance at release.

In 1989, 15-year old Efrén Paredes Jr. was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the case of a St. Joseph store clerk who was shot and killed during a robbery.

Since then, Paredes has staunchly maintained his innocence. Supporters of Paredes run a website called "Free Efrén", and interviews with Paredes appear semi-regularly on a website dedicated to chronicling Paredes' life behind bars and fight for release.

Earlier this year, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled to allow resentencing for inmates that were given a life sentence at age 21 or under. Paredes is one of those inmates.

In early August, the Michigan Department of Corrections announced that a public hearing will be held on September 1 to consider commuting Paredes’ sentence. The hearing is required for the parole board to make a clemency recommendation to the governor.

Human rights advocacy group Amnesty International is hosting a petition calling on Governor Gretchen Whitmer to grant Paredes clemency. Paredes has previously requested clemency from past governors, including in 2008 when he sought clemency from then-Governor Jennifer Granholm.

According to the Western Herald, Paredes is a student of Western Michigan University's Higher Education for the Justice Involved program. He has also written op-ed articles for the American Civil Liberties Association and other organizations.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 1 at 9 a.m. and will be hosted on Microsoft Teams.

WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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