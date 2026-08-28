Sean McCann says he'll fight for affordability and against corruption if he's elected to Congress

Democratic 4th Congressional District hopeful Sean McCann said he's got a plan to fight corruption if he's elected to Congress, which he laid out during a press conference in Kalamazoo Friday.

The state senator is seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Representative Bill Huizenga this fall.

Speaking at the office of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 131, McCann accused Huizenga of voting in favor of policies that may benefit him financially.

"For starters, he was one of just 13 Republicans to vote against the ban on insider trading," McCann said. "That's right, one of just 13 members of Congress to say that we shouldn't make it harder to go after the people using inside information to make a profit.

"He's paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign cash to his brother, while his brother was selling condos for his luxury condo business. And after being in Congress nearly 16 years, he's gotten as much as five times richer and most recently gave himself a $50,000 tax break through the one big bill."

Huizenga's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on McCann's claims.

McCann also laid out what he called "The McCann Plan", which he said is intended to show voters "that I will be fighting for them, not going to Washington to try to line my own pockets."

"Here's what I'll do: It's — ban Congress and the president from owning and trading stocks. Stop members of Congress from becoming lobbyists and selling out to the interests that they are supposed to regulate, and the practice of taxpayers' money being used on luxury first-class travel and above-market-rate lodging. Strengthen the tools Congress uses to investigate ethical wrongdoing, enforce the rules and make sure that there are actually consequences for officials that steal or misuse funds to benefit themselves," McCann said.

When asked whether he would vote to continue military aid to Israel as a member of Congress, McCann stopped short of giving a definitive answer but said Congress must “scrutinize” America’s policies on Israel more closely.

"That's something I would take a look at at the time, should I be elected to Congress in January, see what the lay of the land is at that time. I'm very concerned about the Netanyahu government's conduct in Israel, conduct that's been supported by the Trump administration and a Congress that basically rubber-stamps Trump's foreign policy — the same foreign policy that's gotten us into this war in Iran, expanded conflict in the Middle East, no closure or conclusion to the war in Ukraine," McCann said.

"What we've got to do when we get there is put a microscope on the conduct of the foreign policy of the President and hold the Netanyahu regime accountable for its actions."

McCann said he was specifically concerned with “loss of life and human suffering” associated with Israeli military action.

Former Republican State representative David Maturen was also at the event to speak in support of McCann.

“Politicians in both parties — Democrats and Republicans — abuse the public trust. I've been disappointed by Congressman Huizenga’s leadership. He's not advocating for the people of the fourth district or trying to do anything to end the culture of corruption," Maturen said.

Maturen said the Trump administration changed the Republican party and led him to take an independent stance. He said he’ll continue to campaign for McCann and some other Democratic candidates this election cycle.