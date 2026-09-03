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Battle Creek fixture Clara's on the River is set to close this weekend after nearly 35 years

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published September 3, 2026 at 6:31 PM EDT
A large red brick building can be seen on a cloudy day. There is a large, fenced-in courtyard in front of he building with a grassy lawn. On the front of the building is a large turret with a clock face on it.
Anna Spidel
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WMUK
Clara's on the River is pictured on Thursday, September 3. The restaurant opened in 1992 in the former Michigan Central Railroad Depot, and features vintage fixtures like a phone booth and stained glass lights.

The riverside restaurant cited increased costs and competition as the reasons for its closure.

Clara’s on the River was awash with customers on Thursday, September 3 hoping to enjoy one final meal at the decades-old Battle Creek restaurant.

Earlier in the week, the restaurant announced in a statement on Facebook that it will close on Sunday, September 6. In the statement, management said rising food, energy and maintenance costs coupled with increased competition left Clara's with no choice but to close for good.

"Unfortunately, the reason for our closure is primarily due to the increased competition from national chains in our market, continued high food and energy costs, and the unaffordable maintenance costs concerning our 35 year old HVAC system," the statement read.

A crowd of people is seen standing in line and sitting on benches in a waiting room of a restaurant. The floor has vintage tiling, and the room is surrounded by large windows.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
Customers wait for a table during one of the final days of service for Battle Creek restaurant Clara's on the River on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Many patrons came for the specific purpose of having one final meal before the nearly 35-year-old restaurant closes.

Battle Creek resident Mary Ellen Munoz was one of the many customers that flocked to Clara's for Thursday lunch service. She said she'll miss the restaurant's food and "amazing" atmosphere.

“We thought we’d come here for one last hurrah. We used to come down here with our friends, and one of our friends is gone, so we’re kind of celebrating her too," Munoz said while waiting for a table alongside her friend.

Clara’s opened in 1992 in the old Michigan Central Railroad depot. Owner Ross Simpson took to Facebook to thank the community for "decades of support", and confirmed the restaurant will be open for one final Sunday brunch before its closure on September 6.

WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel