Battle Creek fixture Clara's on the River is set to close this weekend after nearly 35 years

Clara’s on the River was awash with customers on Thursday, September 3 hoping to enjoy one final meal at the decades-old Battle Creek restaurant.

Earlier in the week, the restaurant announced in a statement on Facebook that it will close on Sunday, September 6. In the statement, management said rising food, energy and maintenance costs coupled with increased competition left Clara's with no choice but to close for good.

"Unfortunately, the reason for our closure is primarily due to the increased competition from national chains in our market, continued high food and energy costs, and the unaffordable maintenance costs concerning our 35 year old HVAC system," the statement read.

Anna Spidel / WMUK Customers wait for a table during one of the final days of service for Battle Creek restaurant Clara's on the River on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Many patrons came for the specific purpose of having one final meal before the nearly 35-year-old restaurant closes.

Battle Creek resident Mary Ellen Munoz was one of the many customers that flocked to Clara's for Thursday lunch service. She said she'll miss the restaurant's food and "amazing" atmosphere.

“We thought we’d come here for one last hurrah. We used to come down here with our friends, and one of our friends is gone, so we’re kind of celebrating her too," Munoz said while waiting for a table alongside her friend.

Clara’s opened in 1992 in the old Michigan Central Railroad depot. Owner Ross Simpson took to Facebook to thank the community for "decades of support", and confirmed the restaurant will be open for one final Sunday brunch before its closure on September 6.