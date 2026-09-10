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WMU's Trustees approve a new 3-year contract with the AAUP

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published September 10, 2026 at 5:44 PM EDT
At a black table, Russ Kavalhuna sits at an angle, smiling at someone off camera. He is wearing a grey suit with a yellow tie. Next to him, Alan Turfe also looks off camera. He is wearing a grey suit with a purple tie. Next to them, board secretary Stacey Thinnes is pictured in a light pink suit with arms crossed.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
WMU President Russ Kavalhuna (left), and board chair Alan Turfe (center), look off-camera at WMU nuclear physics professor Paul Pancella as he gives a presentation about WMU's particle accelerator. On the right, board secretary Stacy Thinnes looks on.

The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees met on Thursday, September 10 for its first regular meeting of the 2026 fall semester.

The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees approved a new contract between the American Association of University Professors and the university during its first regular meeting of the fall 2026 semester.

The WMU chapter of AAUP represents full-time faculty members at the university. The trustees voted unanimously to approve a new three-year contract during their Sept. 10 meeting.

A nameplate that reads: "Russ Kavalhuna, President" sits on a black table. On either side of the nameplate are a bottle of water and a small plastic cup filled with Lifesaver candies. Behind the nameplate rests a small football-shaped stress ball that reads "get organized".
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
The trustees each had a small, football-shaped stress ball placed at each of their seats prior to the beginning of the meeting. WMU's September 5 game against the University of Michigan was playfully referenced several times throughout the meeting by both trustees and guest speakers. The stress balls were decorated with the logo for AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees).

“For compensation for year one, a 2% wage increase with a 1% research supplement. That will be applied retroactively since we're into the fall academic year already. For a year two, a 2% wage and a 0.75% research supplement. And for the final year, a 2.5% [increase] across the board for 28-29," said Jan Van Der Kley, WMU's vice president of business and finance.

Van Der Kley said she and three other university officials took part in the negotiations.

“We were the ones who from mid-May through almost mid-August who participated in negotiations. The prior contract ended at September 3rd. We were able to reach a tentative agreement on August 18th," Van Der Kley said.

The new contract has an effective date of September 4, 2026, and runs through August 31, 2029, and also includes changes to healthcare plans and salary requirements.

“The research supplement is calculated on the salary median and rank as of the prior fall semester. There were also some adjustments to salary minima and promotion increments as part of negotiations. We also worked together to review the healthcare plan design and made some changes to that and adjusted employee premiums," Van Der Kley said.

The trustees also unanimously approved a motion to award an honorary degree to Bronco alum and current Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel