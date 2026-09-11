Kalamazoo's second Emancipation Jubilee takes place Saturday

On Saturday, September 12, the Institute of Public Scholarship will host the second annual celebration of the Emancipation Jubilee in Kalamazoo. The community block party aims to commemorate Black joy and liberation, as well as carry on a nearly 200-year old tradition.

Oral historian and public scholar Michelle Johnson is the executive director and co-founder of the Institute. She said the organization’s goal is to bridge the gap between academia and community by making events and education accessible and equitable.

Johnson explained that the Emancipation Jubilee is celebrated all over the world. Its origins date back to 1834 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833, when slavery was formally abolished in most British colonies — 32 years before its abolishment in the United States.

Inspired by the perseverance and achievements of the Black diaspora, abolitionists brought the celebration back to the US, including Michigan.

Johnson noted that many Americans know about the June 19th or Juneteenth holiday celebrating emancipation in the US. But she added, "there are limits to just focusing on June 19th. We have a much more local and regional story to tell that has its own significant contribution to the story of freedom and emancipation.”

The first Jubilee was a success, Johnson said. “The response from the community was really a key reason why we decided to do it again.”

The family-friendly event will feature live performances, vendors, a variety of food trucks serving cultural dishes, and activities with wellness practitioners.

The Emancipation Celebration will be held this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 313 N. Burdick St. and on the blocks of Eleanor St and Koopsen's Alley in downtown Kalamazoo. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

