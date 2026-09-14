Some residents return to the Hastings apartment complex where the deadly poison ricin was detected

The FBI is investigating after a powerful poison called ricin was detected inside an apartment complex in Hastings.

Ricin is found naturally in castor beans and can be lethal even in small doses. People can be exposed to ricin accidentally by improperly storing or processing castor beans, but it can also be isolated on purpose for use as a biological toxin.

Officials with the Barry-Eaton health department said residents at Tyden Lofts in Hastings were evacuated Thursday, September 10 after law enforcement was notified of a potential ricin exposure in the complex. According to a statement released September 12, testing later confirmed the presence of ricin in a first-floor unit.

At a press event on Monday, September 14, Hastings City Manager Sarah Moyer-Cale said second and third-floor residents can start moving back in — but the Environmental Protection Agency is still testing the first floor.

“We know that others are still waiting to hear similar news and crews are working as quickly as possible to help them return home too. Residents and visitors to the city can be assured that there is no ongoing public threat and law enforcement is diligently investigating the situation," Moyer-Cale said.

Citing the ongoing FBI investigation, officials declined to comment on how the ricin ended up in the first-floor unit. They would not say if anyone had been hospitalized, or been charged with a crime. Reporters were told to direct all questions regarding the investigation to the FBI.

Barry-Eaton health department spokesperson Emily Smale said residents were evacuated quickly with few instructions — which left several pets inside the building.

“Most of the animals were removed and reunited with their families. There are a few animals that are still in the building, which, some will be reunited today [9/14], and the ones that are still there have been being monitored by the fire department when they go in to retrieve other items, making sure those animals have food and water and are doing okay," Smale said.

Smale was not able to comment on the health of pets inside the complex or confirm whether veterinarians had been involved in assessing pets' health. She said residents are encouraged to monitor their pets for symptoms of ricin exposure.

"Keep monitoring your pets and take them to the vet if they appear sick. And ask your personal veterinarian if something seems off," Smale said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of ricin exposure can take several days to appear.

Smale said all residents and first responders were offered testing for ricin exposure, but she added that she was not able to comment on the results of any testing.

According to Smale, ongoing EPA sampling will determine the timeline for when first-floor residents will be able to move back in.

"If the samples don't detect ricin, that could be a quicker process — up to a few days. If they do detect it, then more cleaning needs to be done, more sampling would need to be done and that could be a little bit of a longer process," Smale said.

On the afternoon of Monday, September 14, workers in full protective equipment — including haz-mat suits and oxygen tanks — could be seen entering the first floor of the Tyden Lofts complex. Several law enforcement cars and trucks were stationed in the complex parking lot.

The FBI did not immediately respond to WMUK's request for comment.