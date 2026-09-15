A judge has ordered the recalled directors at the People's Food Co-op in Kalamazoo to step down

The recently-reinstated board of directors at a Kalamazoo cooperative grocery store has once again been removed. A judge ordered the board to step down on Monday.

9th Circuit Judge Gary Giguere, Jr. cited a recall election held last month as the reason for his order, which reinstates the board that took over the PFC in late August.

"The Members of the Co-Op substantially complied with Michigan statute and with the Bylaws of the Co-Op in conducting the recall election of the then-sitting Board of Directors and the subsequent election of new Directors," Giguere wrote in his decision.

The board that succeeded the recalled board was removed on September 4th, on orders from a separate judge, who called the takeover, quote, “very troubling.”

Members involved in the takeover said they needed to act urgently to right the ship. They have accused the co-op's recalled leaders of driving the organization toward bankruptcy while breaking many of its bylaws over several months.

In addition to reinstating the newer board, Judge Giguere’s ruling also states that the PFC must hold a new board of directors’ election within 60 days.