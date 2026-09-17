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Abbott Laboratories will pay $385 million to resolve a contaminated baby formula lawsuit

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published September 17, 2026 at 6:22 PM EDT
Cans of Similac baby formula sit on a grocery store shelf. The cans are yellow, red and blue.
Mark Duncan
/
AP
Similac baby formula, manufactured by Abbott, is displayed on the shelves at Shaker's IGA in Olmsted Falls, Ohio.

The infant formula manufacturer was sued by the Department of Justice and others who allege they were sold contaminated formula from Abbott's plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

Infant formula manufacturer Abbott Laboratories has entered into a settlement that will see them pay $384,999,040 to resolve a lawsuit brought against them by the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to a statement released Sept. 14 by the DOJ, the lawsuit was filed against Abbott in 2025 in relation to contaminated infant formula found at the company’s Sturgis factory.

The lawsuit claimed Abbott knowingly allowed the government to purchase contaminated formula for distribution through food assistance programs.

It also claimed Abbott failed to safely manufacture infant formula in accordance with state and federal laws and regulations, both at its Sturgis factory and at a factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The suit alleged those actions caused false claims to be submitted to government programs from dates ranging from 2018 to 2022.

The DOJ suit alleged Abbott knowingly ignored safety issues like roof leaks and improperly cleaned equipment in order to maximize profit.

Abbott agreed to pay a lump sum of just under $385 million to resolve all allegations brought forth in the DOJ lawsuit and suits brought by other parties.

Per the terms of the settlement, Abbott did not admit any fault or liability regarding claims brought in the lawsuit.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel