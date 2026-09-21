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Festival-goers celebrated Canadian-American connections at Canadiana Fest in Kalamazoo

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published September 21, 2026 at 6:06 PM EDT
A line of people are pictured in a room where the ceiling is decorated with dozens of tiny american and canadian flags. The people have their hands on eachother's shoulders and hips in a conga line. In the line is a moose mascot wearing a plaid flannel, a man draped in a canadian flag, a beaver mascot wearing a hockey jersey, a man in a canadian flag hat with red moose ears, and a woman in a white jean jacket and white jean pants wearing a white conductor's hat.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
Festival-goers form a conga line in the City Centre Event Space Ballroom during the final hours of Canadiana Fest on Saturday, September 19, 2026. Kalamazoo band RockRx performed a lively set toward the end of the night that had patrons on their feet dancing, singing, and doing the conga.

The event, which now also goes by the name “Can-Am Peace Jam”, featured musicians, vendors, and attractions where visitors could learn about and celebrate Canadian culture.

Amid President Trump’s attacks on Canada, a display of American and Canadian unity took place in Kalamazoo Saturday: the fourth annual “Canadiana Fest.”

The one-day festival featured musicians from the US and Canada, Canadian-American scholars giving presentations on the relationship between the two nations, and several opportunities to learn about the Indigenous peoples of the Great Lakes basin.

It’s normally an outdoor event — but since there was rain in the forecast, the Fest moved to City Centre Events downtown. City Centre Events owner Harvin Singh Sandhu said he worked with organizers to secure the indoor ballroom space at the eleventh hour.

"I mean with a with a two-day notice — I don't think it could have gone much better. And we're just happy to be able to have it go on still. You know that was the biggest thing was to keep making sure we had events downtown continue no matter what," Singh Sandhu said.

Patrons were able to purchase Canadian food favorites like ketchup chips and butter tarts, and the event was sponsored by myriad organizations from both sides of the border.

Near the end of the night, as patrons danced to energetic covers performed by Kalamazoo band RockRx, festival organizer Channon Mondoux took the stage to thank the band and dancing crowd.

“Every time you play, you bring so much joy and love to what you do, and that’s what this festival is all about. It’s joy and love and friendship and celebration," Mondoux said.

WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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