Festival-goers celebrated Canadian-American connections at Canadiana Fest in Kalamazoo

Amid President Trump’s attacks on Canada, a display of American and Canadian unity took place in Kalamazoo Saturday: the fourth annual “Canadiana Fest.”

The one-day festival featured musicians from the US and Canada, Canadian-American scholars giving presentations on the relationship between the two nations, and several opportunities to learn about the Indigenous peoples of the Great Lakes basin.

It’s normally an outdoor event — but since there was rain in the forecast, the Fest moved to City Centre Events downtown. City Centre Events owner Harvin Singh Sandhu said he worked with organizers to secure the indoor ballroom space at the eleventh hour.

"I mean with a with a two-day notice — I don't think it could have gone much better. And we're just happy to be able to have it go on still. You know that was the biggest thing was to keep making sure we had events downtown continue no matter what," Singh Sandhu said.

Patrons were able to purchase Canadian food favorites like ketchup chips and butter tarts, and the event was sponsored by myriad organizations from both sides of the border.

Near the end of the night, as patrons danced to energetic covers performed by Kalamazoo band RockRx, festival organizer Channon Mondoux took the stage to thank the band and dancing crowd.

“Every time you play, you bring so much joy and love to what you do, and that’s what this festival is all about. It’s joy and love and friendship and celebration," Mondoux said.