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Kalamazoo's Housing Advocacy Coalition will no longer present at an upcoming City Commission meeting

WMUK | By Anna Spidel,
Kristie May, NowKalamazoo
Published October 15, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
Dusky long outdoor view of modern multi-unit residential building on a hill with another building in the same style further down the hill. There is a snowy hillside in the foreground
Zac Clark
/
NowKalamazoo
Fox Ridge Apartments in Kalamazoo on Friday January 17, 2025.

WMUK previously reported that the group would present at a Kalamazoo City Commission Committee of the Whole meeting on Oct. 19.

A group that advocates for safer conditions at Kalamazoo’s Fox Ridge Apartments is no longer scheduled to present at an upcoming Kalamazoo City Commission meeting.

At the beginning of the month, WMUK reported that members of the Housing Advocacy Collective would be presenting at the Kalamazoo City Commission’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Oct. 19.

The HAC advocates for safer living conditions at Fox Ridge, a housing complex off Alamo Avenue in the West Douglas neighborhood subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It says the city needs to take action to address serious structural and safety issues at the complex.

WMUK and NowKalamazoo investigated the conditions at Fox Ridge in January 2025.

HAC officials said they made the decision not to move forward with the presentation after making progress in recent talks with city officials.

"After meeting with city officials, we feel like the city is taking the necessary steps to address our concerns," HAC organizer Amy Damashek said in an email.

Kalamazoo Vice Mayor Drew Duncan confirmed the group met with City Manager Malcom Hankins this week, and felt the conversation was productive enough that a presentation to the full commission is no longer necessary at this time.

This story is part of a collaboration with NowKalamazoo exploring Kalamazoo County's housing crisis. You can read to NowKalamazoo's companion piece on the Fox Ridge Apartments here.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
Kristie May, NowKalamazoo
See stories by Kristie May, NowKalamazoo
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