A 16-year old student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to Kalamazoo Central High

The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department and Kalamazoo Public Schools say a 16-year old student was taken into custody Friday after bringing a loaded handgun to school.

According to a Facebook post by Township Police, staff at Kalamazoo Central High School notified a School Resource Officer that a student was in possession of a firearm.

The officer located the loaded handgun in the student’s backpack after searching his belongings.

Township police say the student was taken into custody and placed at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

Police are still investigating to determine how the student obtained the gun and brought it onto school property.

This comes less than 24 hours after a school shooting in Bend, Oregon that left four dead and several injured.

Kalamazoo Public Schools spokespeople were not immediately available for comment.