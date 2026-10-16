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A 16-year old student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to Kalamazoo Central High

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published October 16, 2026 at 2:22 PM EDT
the back of two yellow school busses stopped next to a sidewalk
Sehvilla Mann
/
WMUK
KPS had to cut school bus routes last year due to staff shortage. It has no plans to decrease the number of routes this year.

Police officials say an investigation is ongoing to determine how the student obtained the gun and how it was brought onto school property.

The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department and Kalamazoo Public Schools say a 16-year old student was taken into custody Friday after bringing a loaded handgun to school.

According to a Facebook post by Township Police, staff at Kalamazoo Central High School notified a School Resource Officer that a student was in possession of a firearm.

The officer located the loaded handgun in the student’s backpack after searching his belongings.

Township police say the student was taken into custody and placed at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

Police are still investigating to determine how the student obtained the gun and brought it onto school property.

This comes less than 24 hours after a school shooting in Bend, Oregon that left four dead and several injured.

Kalamazoo Public Schools spokespeople were not immediately available for comment.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel