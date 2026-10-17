"No Kings: Vote Early Kalamazoo" encourages voters to commit to voting

The 4th National No Kings Day of Action was held Saturday in cities across the country.

In Kalamazoo, enthusiasm was high on a chilly Saturday, even if turnout wasn’t as strong as previous events.

Gloria Baldwin-Wilson from Indivisible Greater Kalamazoo said that wasn’t the point of No Kings: Vote Early, which was scheduled for less than three weeks before the midterm election.

“We're not emphasizing size," Baldwin-Wilson said.

"We know people are busy with election work. There's a lot of people canvassing today and so our main focus is on vote early and getting that message out.”

She added that, “the overall national goal is to have the largest early voting turnout in US history.”

Leona Larson / WMUK Erin Mashni, creative coordinator at Indivisible Greater Kalamazoo stands by the photo booth she made for people attending the No Kings: Vote Early Kalamazoo rally on Drake Road.

To that effort, the group printed and passed out business cards with a QR code to guide voters to their early voting location.

“So part of our efforts have been to inform people along the route," said

the group's creative coordinator, Erin Mashni.

"I created signs that tell Michigan voters some maybe not well-known facts about voting in Michigan. Such as, you know, if you are a convicted felon, you can vote. If you have unstable housing, you can vote.”

Gwen Smith-Vaughn of Kalamazoo heard the message to vote early and is on board. She is planning to cast her ballot early with her daughters.

"Yes, I'm voting early," Smith- Vaughn said.

"I'm doing it in person, babe,” she added.

Leona Larson / WMUK Gwen Smith-Vaugh of Kalamazoo (third from left) attends the No Kings: Vote Early Kalamazoo on Oct. 17.

Justin Mendoza of parchment said he already voted.

"I voted as soon as I got my absentee ballot in the mail," he said.

Mendoza's with the political action committee Millions of Michiganians.

On Saturday, the group blew up a 20-foot inflatable of convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mendoza said no matter what the election results are his group will continue to hold elected leaders accountable, meet with lawmakers and help voters find their voice.

Leona Larson / WMUK Protesters on Drake Road at the No Kings: Vote Early rally displayed a variety of messages on Oct. 17, including a giant inflatable caricature of convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein. Some people have criticised the Trump Administrationss handeling of files in that case.

“Voting is only the first step in civic action. After you vote, you should always call your lawmakers, you should always be willing to express your opinions and your views about what's affecting your everyday life, and we try to make that easy.”

Tristen Jessup said she and other volunteers from We the People Action Fund were at the rally to encourage people to vote and support trans rights in Michigan.

"We want to make sure that everyone here is just as enthusiastic and excited about making it to the polls this year as we are," Jessup said.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Statewide, early, in-person voting runs for nine days between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1. Some communities, like Grand Rapids, begin earlier.

To find out where your early voting location is, go to the Michigan Department of State.

