A Kalamazoo Central student who allegedly brought a gun to school says it set off a weapons detector

On Friday, a Kalamazoo Central High School student was arrested for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm at school.

According to a Kalamazoo Township police report obtained by WMUK, a parent of a Hillside Middle School student told K-Central administrators one of their students might have brought a gun to school.

Police took the 16-year-old student out of class and found the gun in his backpack.

The student said the firearm had triggered the school’s weapons detectors when he came in that morning, but during a subsequent search, the gun was not found.

The report indicates police officers searched the backpack twice themselves before they found the gun in a concealed pocket.

When asked why he brought the firearm to school, the student said he wanted to protect himself.

Kalamazoo Public Schools did not reply to a request to comment by deadline.