Faith takes center stage at John James campaign event in rural Southwest Michigan

Attendees flocked to Paw Paw area fruit farm Brookside Farms Wednesday for a Republican campaign event featuring current US Representative and Michigan gubernatorial hopeful John James, and US Representative Bill Huizenga — who is up for reelection in the 4th congressional district.

Christianity was at the center of both candidates’ messaging, and each spoke about what they call “faith and family values”.

"We've got a power behind us that's greater than all of us, right? And we need to make sure that we are on our knees and that we're asking for that — for that humble grace. Because it's not about us, it is about our kids and our grandkids and future generations and I truly, truly believe that," Huizenga said.

James quoted scripture and described God as a central part of his campaign.

“I will make this campaign promise — that I'll continue to submit to the Lord and serve every one of these people," James said.

A spokesperson for James' campaign said faith would play a strong role in his governance if elected, but that he believes separation of church and state is "essential" and would "respect the religions of all Michiganders".

Though both stressed the importance of independent voter turnout to secure Republican victories, each candidate appealed directly to conservative, Christian voters.

James encouraged attendees to go door knocking and get out the vote.

“Nothing less than the fate of our republic is on the line. And you are those soldiers who are marching forth. Marching forth for something that is bigger and better and greater than anything we can conceive," James said.

Anna Spidel / WMUK US Representative Bill Huizenga (far left) watches as Berrien County Sheriff Chuck Heit (center right) speaks to the crowd at a John James event in Paw Paw on October 21, 2026. Heit and Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott (far right) both spoke in support of James and Huizenga at the event.

James and Huizenga each characterized their races against Democratic opponents as “common sense versus crazy”, and said they’re counting on rural voters in Republican strongholds like Van Buren County.

"People ask me like, 'hey John, you know, Van Buren County — those are your people. Those guys are patriots, they're fired up. But why are you — why do you spend the time there? Why do you drive all the way down to Van Buren and go talk to the folks? You preach to the choir'," James said. "You know what I say? You know why you preach to the choir? You preach to the choir so they remember why they sing."

Voters in Van Buren County turned out for Huizenga and President Donald Trump by wide margins in the November 2024 election.

“We are not going to let them win this seat. There is no way that Southwest Michigan is going to send a Democrat to Washington D.C.," Huizenga said.

James and Huizenga both painted the election as must-win for Republicans.

"We have to make sure that our country — which is on the right path — continues on that right path," Huizenga said.

James and Huizenga were also joined by Michigan state Senator Aric Nesbitt, Berrien County Sheriff Chuck Heit and Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott, who each campaigned for the candidates.

The candidates and speakers focused on affordability policy, and said Michigan Democrats are responsible for high utility bills, low reading scores and mishandling the state budget.

"We have to address the fraud, the waste, and abuse that we are still seeing that's taking money out of your pocket and putting it into Lansing. Jocelyn Benson is concerned about blowing a hole in Lansing's budget — well, I'm concerned about them blowing a hole in your budget," James said.

James and Huizenga also took the opportunity to speak in support of Republican Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers — urging voters to support Rogers in a race they call "a fight against socialism".

Both said candidates like Democratic senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed — who touts "money in your pocket" as a campaign mainstay — are too radical, and told attendees that affordability politics are best left up to the Republicans.

"People leave the state, and people who can't are losing hope.

Hope that hard work does truly get you ahead. Hope that by doing the right thing, you cannot only have affordability, but prosperity. Don't believe this lie that affordability — just making it by — is good enough. The good Lord made us for much, much greater. We were made for more," James said.