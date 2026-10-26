A candidate for a district court seat in Allegan denies claims of misdeeds at work

Michigan’s 57th District Court in Allegan has two judicial races this election — for two different seats on the bench.

One race is between Heidi Wolf and Tim Slais, for a seat with no incumbent. In the other, attorney Tom Siver is seeking to unseat incumbent Judge Chris Burnett for the job of 57th District Court judge.

Over the past few months, the race between Siver and Burnett has become fraught with allegations against Siver.

Though the race is nonpartisan, Burnett has been endorsed by the Allegan Democratic Party, and Siver was endorsed by the Allegan GOP. But the Republicans rescinded that endorsement in August.

At least two former employees of Siver's have also publicly accused him of misdeeds, which he denies committing. Those claims range from harassment to improper cash handling.

Rebecca Holzgen was a legal assistant at Siver’s legal practice in Grand Rapids. In August, she made a Facebook post claiming Siver sent her crude and threatening texts when she worked for him.

“When you have somebody who is corrupt and doesn't treat people well that work for him, and steals money from clients and doesn't do the work that he promised he was going to do, I don't think that's somebody that I want deciding my future,” Holzgen said.

Scott Greenlee, a spokesperson from Siver’s campaign, said Siver denies all allegations relating to professional misconduct, harassment, or improper cash handling.

Greenlee said the Allegan GOP’s decision to rescind their endorsement was an effort to keep the race nonpartisan.

“It's not like they were saying ‘we're against him’ or ‘he's awful’ or anything along these lines. It was just, 'hey, it's not our lane. We're not going to endorse in this judicial race,'” Greenlee said.

But Allegan GOP officials said they rescinded their endorsement in part because documents came to light showing Siver was fired from a job as a Kent County public defender for failing to show up in court and fulfill other duties.

Greenlee said Siver wants to focus on his plans for the court, not the allegations being leveled against him. Some of Siver’s key policy proposals include implementing night court, operating expungement clinics, and putting resources into treatment courts.

Siver has also campaigned against “legislating from the bench,” and says if elected, he would use his judicial purview to focus solely on the law rather than advancing a personal agenda.

Siver’s opponent, Judge Burnett, declined to speak specifically about the accusations against Siver. He said he’s focused on the job, not the allegations against his opponent.

“It takes a serious person and you have to be prepared. And I take this role very seriously,” Burnett said.

Burnett was appointed to the bench by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in August 2025 to fill a vacancy after Judge William Baillargeon resigned. Burnett said his work includes balancing everyday civil and criminal court matters with things like veterans' treatment court and marriage ceremonies. Burnett said he’s focused on continuing the work he’s been doing if re-elected.

Both candidates say the other is too aligned with partisan policies in a nonpartisan race. Siver’s campaign says Burnett is taking a partisan stance by having a Democratic Party endorsement, and Burnett says Siver’s lack of GOP endorsement is negated by endorsements from other GOP-affiliated entities, like Right to Life Michigan.

Whoever wins the seat will serve on the 57th District Court bench for a term of six years.