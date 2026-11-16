West Michigan tribes raise concerns over a bill that would change the National Historic Preservation Act

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, or BAAJA, is a large package of legislation that would — among other things — amend the National Historic Preservation Act.

BAAJA was introduced in September of this year, and focuses on changing permitting processes and other regulations under the NHPA, National Environmental Policy Act, Clean Water Act and other laws.

The bill's sponsors say the purpose of the legislation is to expedite review processes with a focus on fast-tracking clean energy projects. But tribal governments across the nation have condemned BAAJA, saying it undermines tribal rights and protections.

BAAJA proposed major changes to Section 106 — which is a part of the NHPA that requires the federal government to review how a proposed project would impact historic properties. When tribal lands are involved, that includes consulting and working with the tribe for special approval.

Proposed changes to Section 106 include making some projects exempt from that review process, and shortening the amount of time a tribe has to review and respond to a project.

Rob Larson, tribal council treasurer with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, said proposed changes to Section 106 are an attempt to expedite review processes — but instead, they take away tribal sovereignty over projects that impact tribal land.

"Could the process be improved? Yes. You know, I will say that. And tribes aren't against improving the process. Actually, if we were brought to the table, we probably could help improve the process. But one of the things that I want to emphasize specifically is that Section 106 doesn't stop progress. Section 106 causes us to take a step back, look at the project that federal funding is tied to — take a holistic viewpoint of it. What are the environmental and cultural impacts to it," Larson said.

Larson said changes to section 106 aren't the only concern that tribes like NHBP have with the BAAJA bill. He said it also creates new regulations that could jeopardize tribal government funding.

"This bill does things like — sets a federal standard for how, not just tribal historic preservation offices operate, but also how state historic preservation offices operate. And if we're not operating at the level the federal government thinks that we should operate when they conduct audits, they can yank back funding and impose implications on both tribal and state historic preservation offices," Larson said.

During the week of November 9, Larson and other NHBP leaders lobbied on Capitol Hill, urging lawmakers to vote against advancing BAAJA. Larson said he and his team spoke with the offices of Michigan Democratic Senators Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin and had "very promising" conversations. But later on November 9, both senators voted in favor of advancing the bill in a 73-25 vote.

“Seeing how many, especially Democratic senators supported it was really shocking in my opinion. Especially after the conversations that we had," Larson said.

Senators Slotkin and Peters did not immediately respond to requests for comment on why they voted to advance BAAJA.

In a signed letter of opposition to Senators Peter and Slotkin, Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Chairwoman Jodie Palmer urged Michigan's delegation to reject the current version of the bill and adopt amendments that would protect tribal governments.

"Over the last several decades, Indian Tribes have utilized three (3) bedrock environmental protection laws to protect our lands, waters, important species, and sacred places—the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Clean Water Act (CWA), and the Endangered Species Act (ESA). These laws, in partnership with many of the provisions of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and implementation of the NHPA’s Section 106 regulations, have allowed Tribes to assert our sovereignty and engage in government-to-government consultation with the U.S. as reserved and enshrined by the Treaties signed by both our Tribal governments and the United States. The proposed legislation would gut these protections, limit Tribal Sovereignty, and limit the ability of Tribes to engage in consultation," Palmer said in the letter.

At NHBP, Larson says if BAAJA were to be passed in its current form, it would require tribal governments to disclose things that would be unprecedented in the world of inter-governmental relations.

"One of the provisions in there is that tribes have to disclose their sacred and cultural places and spaces. Same thing with the state historic preservation offices. From a tribal perspective, yes, we have a federal trust responsibility, but federally-recognized tribes are supposed to be sovereign nations. That would be like the US asking the UK or England to disclose their sacred places to the United States and then entrusting the the US with those kinds of places. It doesn't respect tribal sovereignty. It imposes on our right to establish and protect these places and spaces by having to disclose that information," Larson said.

Larson said overall, the NHPA is crucial for tribal governments to protect tribal lands and sacred places — and proposed changes under BAAJA puts that in jeopardy for all tribal governments.

“As we're gaining knowledge of these sacred places and spaces and we're getting reconnected — it's restoring our identity of who we are as a people. Not that we already don't have our identity, but it's continuing to help us have a better understanding of who we are as a people," Larson said.

Further discussion on BAAJA is expected in the Senate this week. Another vote in the Senate and a vote in the House would be required for the bill to pass. Larson said he and other tribal leaders are encouraging those who are opposed to BAAJA to call their elected officials.