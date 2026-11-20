When President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law in July 2025, it included major cuts to Medicaid and a restructuring of the healthcare program.

In Michigan, State Medicaid Director Meghan Groen says about 2.5 million people are on Medicaid , or roughly one in four people. In nine counties that comprise much of Southwest Michigan — Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren — over 55,000 people are on Medicaid Expansion .

Michigan’s Medicaid program covers a wide range of people, including those with disabilities, low-income families and children, qualified seniors, and, since 2014, single adults who make less than $21,266.80 a year under Medicaid Expansion.

In Michigan, it’s called the “Healthy Michigan Plan” .

“Work requirements only cover the healthy Michigan plan individuals. So those individuals on Medicaid Expansion. And that's a little north of 650,000 people,” Groen said.

Work requirements are one of the largest changes that will begin to impact Medicaid recipients nationwide beginning on January 1.

Healthy Michigan Plan enrollees that don’t qualify for an exemption will be required to earn at least $580 a month, or complete 80 hours of approved activities to maintain their coverage.

There are also new regulations that require people who have conditions that prevent them from working — individuals the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare services considers “medically frail” — to submit special documentation proving their condition.

“You actually have to demonstrate or your doctor has to demonstrate that you're medically frail and your frailty prevents you from work,” said Michelle Miller-Adams, senior researcher at the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research in Kalamazoo.

Experts and advocates sound the alarm

Miller-Adams has been researching Medicaid changes and how they will impact people — and says the implications will be broad. However, she says work requirement exemptions are broad, too.

“The state is doing everything it can to automatically exclude people. Like if they know that you're in school half-time, you'll never even get a notice,” Miller-Adams said.

Michigan has a wide range of exemptions for parents, caregivers, and other groups — and the state worked with the federal government to allow hardship exemptions for people in special circumstances that can’t meet the requirements. But even with exemptions, Groen said thousands of people are expected to lose coverage.

“We do anticipate coverage losses in Michigan. So, we have estimated around 200,000, but that is something that no one will be able to tell you kind of until we go through all of the pieces,” Groen said.

Before the new changes were introduced, some states had some work requirements — but nothing as broad as the new law.

Republicans say work requirements prevent people from abusing the system and get more people into jobs that could get them off government benefits. But when the bill was passed, Democrats decried Medicaid changes and said they would lead to millions of Americans losing benefits .

Organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union and National Health Law Program say Medicaid work requirements create barriers that can prevent vulnerable people from accessing necessary care — even when exemptions are offered.

Blue wave too late?

After Democrats won control of the U.S. House and Senate in the midterm elections, party leaders said restoring Medicaid funding and stopping Medicaid changes would be a top priority.

“We should reverse these Medicaid cuts — which will result in ripping healthcare away from people all across the country,” said House Majority Leader-elect Hakeem Jeffries on CNN shortly after the elections.

As the new year approaches, Democratic leaders say they’re considering bipartisan talks as well as potential legislation to address Medicaid cuts. And on November 13, the Trump Administration sent a letter to states through the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services that would allow states to delay enforcement of work requirements for up to six months, until June 30th.

But experts like Miller-Adams at Upjohn say Democrats most likely will not have enough power to fully stop changes like work requirements.

“The big problem is that any effort to repeal the legislation or pass new legislation is still subject to a presidential veto. Unless Congress can come up with a wildly popular law that will draw substantial Republican support, they will not have enough votes to overturn a veto,” Miller-Adams said.

Miller-Adams added that Congress could potentially negotiate to soften the terms around certain work requirements. But new Medicaid policies take effect on January 1 — two days before the new legislative session begins on January 3.

Even though states can delay enforcement of work requirements , Miller-Adams says the constant changing can still create confusion, and a delay doesn’t mean the requirements are going away.

“Michigan has made all the choices it can make in favor of the greatest flexibility and the least threat to benefits, but the state is severely constrained. So really all they can do is work hard on making sure they're able to automatically exempt as many people as possible from the rules changes, make sure they're communicating effectively with beneficiaries,” Miller-Adams said.

The Road Ahead

Experts like Miller-Adams say regardless of what happens, Medicaid recipients need to get educated about upcoming changes and review their coverage before January 1st — especially because work requirements aren’t the only thing changing . New rules will also require Medicaid recipients to be re-assessed for eligibility every six months instead of every year, and shorten retroactive coverage limits.

“There are huge advantages to applying for Medicaid before January 1. So we're encouraging everybody right now to go find a navigator, come to our website so you can see where open door navigation exists in our community. There's a lot of free local help available and now is the time to apply for Medicaid and make sure you're ready to respond to whatever changes are coming,” Miller-Adams said.

That website Miller-Adams mentioned is the product of a coalition of community organizations — including the Upjohn Institute, the Kalamazoo Community Foundation, and the United Way of South Central Michigan — called Medicaid Matters: Stay Covered Kalamazoo. She said the goal is to provide information about the changes, encourage enrollees to learn if they will be impacted and give resources for understanding benefits changes.

“The most important message right now to everyone who's on Medicaid is: you need to be able to access your MiBridges account. And you need to make sure that your contact information is updated and you need to check that account for when you get letters from MDHHS,” Miller-Adams said.

Stay Covered Kalamazoo is offering local Medicaid workshops and events for residents to come in-person for Medicaid help.

Kelley Kuhn is the President and CEO of the Michigan Nonprofit Association. She said MNA launched the statewide Medicaid Support Network to provide local nonprofits the resources they need to help beneficiaries prepare — and encourage Medicaid recipients to visit their local nonprofits and community health organizations for help.

“We are tailoring our resources to be able to provide accurate, timely information that would help non-profits understand whether there's a requirement or an exemption and what that is so that they can better understand how to navigate that themselves, and in turn educate a beneficiary that may be coming to them for questions,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn, Miller-Adams, and advocates like reproductive justice coordinator Aaliyah Abdul-Mutakallim, who works with social justice organization Michigan Voices, say that even with local resources, they’re worried the overwhelming nature of new changes may cause some people to give up on trying to get Medicaid coverage due to sheer confusion.

“I definitely think a lot of people are going to be dropped from their coverage — either because they don't understand how to get coverage or what's going on, or they don't think they qualify and they do, or they're not on the correct type of Medicaid, they're missing deadlines,” Mutakallim added.

That’s why Mutakallim and others are encouraging recipients to learn more before the deadline approaches.

In-depth information about upcoming Medicaid changes are available on the DHHS website . In Kalamazoo County, local resources and information can be found on the Medicaid Matters: Stay Covered Kalamazoo website .