Members of the Kalamazoo City Commission considered dropping a federal grant that’s generated controversy when they gathered for a special meeting Monday night.

In the end, they voted 4-3 to affirm their decision from a week ago, accepting $490,000 to replace old police and fire vehicles. Commissioner Alonzo Wilson, who previously voted 'yes,' voted 'no' Monday night along with Commissioner Jae Slaby and Vice Mayor Drew Duncan.

Critics of the decision packed the meeting, which Slaby and Duncan called. The commission heard hours of comments from people opposed to accepting the grant, which comes with rules about sharing information with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Commissioners who voted to accept the money say they believe the city can ignore those rules based on a recent court opinion. They said the city will not cooperate with ICE in any case and will give the funds back if necessary, approving provisions to ensure they can still reject the grant in the future.

