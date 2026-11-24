Over the summer, at least three West Michigan police agencies investigated a now-deceased man accused of stealing art from Western Michigan University and the Grand Rapids Art Museum. That's according to records from the Grand Rapids Police Department, Western Michigan University Police and the Muskegon Police Department.

Mikolai Augustine Stasiulewicz, 27, of Grand Rapids, allegedly stole an abstract print by Ellsworth Kelly from WMU's Richmond Center for the Visual Arts June 23. He allegedly stole an Albrecht Dürer print from the Grand Rapids Art Museum the next week, and was accused of casing the Muskegon Museum of Art in between the two thefts. However, police say he didn't steal anything from the museum in Muskegon.

The FBI eventually took over the case. Stasiulewicz died of a morphine overdose July 26, according to the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office. His death was ruled an accident, but one relative said the FBI investigation may have played a role in it.

"The decedent is currently under investigation by the FBI for involvement in an art gallery theft, and his brother told police the decedent may have overdosed on his prescription medications as a result of that investigation," the death report notes.

The art was recovered from Stasiulewicz's home. The FBI is now seeking a warrant to search his electronic devices.

Records from WMU, the GRPD and MPD show how the investigations unfolded.

Case records

The Ellsworth Kelly lithograph Stasiulewicz is accused of stealing from WMU was insured for $10,000. WMU's incident reports suggests officers identified him two days after he took the lithograph, but there is no mention of an arrest. The report describes the circumstances of the theft, Stasiulewicz's identification through license plate and other information, and how the FBI became involved in the case.

Stasiulewicz allegedly went on to steal a 16th-century print from the Grand Rapids Art Museum the next week, on July 2, GRPD records show.

Two days after the WMU theft, Stasiulewicz allegedly cased the Muskegon Museum of Art, but did not steal anything.

On July 30, Stasiulewicz was found dead at his home in Grand Rapids. The case report from his autopsy indicates he died of a morphine overdose on July 26, as documented on page 2 of the report. WMUK has removed the name of the roommate mentioned in the report.

The missing art was "recovered at the house and turned over to the FBI," according to the GRPD. The FBI is now seeking a warrant to search Stasiulewicz's phone and computer, according to records from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text the Lifeline at 988.

