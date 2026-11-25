Twenty years ago, the Kalamazoo Promise came into the community with a bang, offering free tuition to higher education institutions throughout Michigan for all students at Kalamazoo public schools. Beginning in fall 2027, the scholarship will expand to cover tuition and mandatory fees at accredited, 4-year historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) nationwide. Von Washington Jr., CEO of the Kalamazoo Promise, talks about the expansion.

A conversation with Von Washington, Jr Listen • 14:33

“When the scholarship was announced in 2005, it was for public, in-state colleges and universities,” Washington says. “Ten years ago, we entered into an agreement with the Michigan College Alliance, also known as the MCA, which was a collaboration of 15 private colleges and universities. They wanted to know what they could do to receive Kalamazoo Promise scholars on their campus. And we also were interested, because the majority of them are small, liberal arts colleges. Those … provide a different kind of setting. As we know, not all students are cut out for the big school.”

Now, at the 20-year mark, Washington says, he wanted to look at how to expand the Kalamazoo Promise even further. “We have always looked through an equity lens.”

Fall 2027, HBCUs will be added, offering cultural relevance and a sense of social belonging and identity development for a diversity of scholars, whether in Michigan or anywhere nationwide. Ultimately, he says, it can affect student success.

“Scholars now won’t have to choose between financial accessibility and cultural affirmation,” Washington says. “It’s very important to state that HBCUs admit students of all backgrounds.”

To date, the Kalamazoo Promise has awarded scholarships to more than 9,000 students and awarded $270 million in scholarships. To learn more, visit Kalamazoo Promise .

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