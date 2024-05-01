© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Theater preview: "Catch Me If You Can"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 1, 2024 at 1:05 PM EDT
"Catch Me If You Can" at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Deborah Mitchell

"Catch Me If You Can" at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

"Catch Me If You Can," is a musical by the writing team of "Hairspray" and based on the true story of a con artist who successfully pretended to be a pilot and a doctor, among other things. Boasting a jazzy, swinging score and a cast of 26, the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre opens its exclusive regional production on Friday, May 3, with performances running through May 19.

Cara Lieurance spoke with director Anthony J. Hamilton, actor Delaney Becker ("Brenda Strong") and actor Christopher Blades ("Agent Bill Cod") about the story and other aspects of the show.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre website.

"Catch Me If You Can" at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Deborah Mitchell
"Catch Me If You Can" at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItKalamazoo Civic Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance