Share your questions about how Trump's policies are shaping Southwest Michigan

WMUK | By Gordon Evans,
Sehvilla Mann
Published April 29, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT
One woman and two men stand on a street corner, each hold up signs saying "Hands Off." The woman's sign says "Hands Off Social Security," with the other two reading "Hands Off Veterans" and "Hands Off Schools." The woman also holds a small American flag that is flying upside down.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Demonstrators protest against the actions of the Trump administration in downtown Kalamazoo on April 18.

From mass layoffs to funding freezes, President Donald Trump’s second administration has made big changes to the federal government in just a few months.

New Trump administration policies have led to questions about everything from immigration enforcement to the effect that gutting the Department of Education would have on students from Pre-K through college.

What questions do you have about how these changes are affecting Southwest Michigan? Our recurring series “Why’s That?” would like to know.
