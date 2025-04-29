Share your questions about how Trump's policies are shaping Southwest Michigan
From mass layoffs to funding freezes, President Donald Trump’s second administration has made big changes to the federal government in just a few months.
New Trump administration policies have led to questions about everything from immigration enforcement to the effect that gutting the Department of Education would have on students from Pre-K through college.
What questions do you have about how these changes are affecting Southwest Michigan? Our recurring series “Why’s That?” would like to know.