WMUK wins two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

WMUK-FM has won two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The awards were announced on May 28, 2026. WMUK competes in Region 7, which includes Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

‘Nothing but problems’: Confronting the living conditions at Fox Ridge Apartments won the Regional Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting. The three-part series, produced in collaboration with NowKalamazoo, examined the conditions at a housing complex in Kalamazoo.

WMUK also won a Regional Murrow Award for Continuing Coverage. The stories focused on the funding challenges faced by victim services organizations. The entry included the following stories:

Groups that fight domestic violence say they’re facing uncertainty after federal policy changes

Michigan victim services organizations say they’re in desperate need of state funding

State and federal funding shortfalls imperil Michigan domestic violence outreach groups

Van Buren County’s Domestic Violence Coalition sees funding stabilize, for now

YWCA Kalamazoo says it’s facing immediate financial losses and program reductions

All Regional Murrow Award winners advance to the national competition. Winners will be announced in August.

WMUK also won six Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for reporting done in 2025.

