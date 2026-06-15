WMUK wins three PMJA awards

WMUK-FM has won three awards from the Public Media Journalists Association.

The three-part series ‘Nothing but problems’: Confronting the living conditions at Fox Ridge Apartments won first place for Collaborative Effort. It was reported in partnership with NowKalamazoo.

Ringing the bells at Kalamazoo College is an art that takes muscle took first place in the category of Arts Feature.

Why’s That: Why is there a runway sign in this Portage driveway? won second place for Human Interest Feature.

Find a full list of the PMJA award winners here.

WMUK also won two Regional Murrow Awards this year from the Radio Television Digital News Association and six Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.