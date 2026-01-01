Earthcraft Skillshare Ancestral Skills Community Campout

EarthCraft Skillshare is a family-friendly gathering rooted in ancestral skills, community resilience, music, craft, food, and connection to the land.

This July at Tillers International in Scotts, MI, we’re bringing together artists, foragers, herbalists, craftspeople, storytellers, hunters, builders, musicians, and teachers for a weekend of hands-on learning and meaningful community.

Offerings include weaving, blacksmithing, instrument making, natural building, Tin-type photography, spoon carving, friction fire, medicinal mushrooms, natural dyeing, tracking, seed stewardship, butchering, leatherwork, plant walks, music circles, herbal incense making, burial traditions, community sauna, and more.

EarthCraft is not just a gathering — it’s an immersive space to remember practical skills, deepen relationships, and explore traditions that connect us to one another and to place.

Whether you come to learn, teach, volunteer, perform, or gather around the fire, you are welcome here.

