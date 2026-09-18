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LEGALLY BLONDE —THE MUSICAL

LEGALLY BLONDE —THE MUSICAL

Elle Woods appears to have it all, but her life is suddenly turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more “serious” about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to get admitted to Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and her strengths as she sets out to prove herself to change the narrative. This contemporary, topical story moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. LEGALLY BLONDE warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

Based on the iconic movie, LEGALLY BLONDE will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway's brightest heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.

Miller Auditorium
$54.50-$92.00
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 5 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Miller Auditorium
2693872300
https://www.millerauditorium.com/
Miller Auditorium
2200 Auditorium Dr
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 387-2300
https://www.millerauditorium.com/