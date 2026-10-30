The Tony® Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is K ing) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!