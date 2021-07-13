Award-Winning Callisto Quartet To Make Saugatuck Fest Debut

On Sunday, July 18 the Callisto Quartet, grand prize winner of the 2018 Fischoff Competition, will offer two free concerts at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck: a Young Listeners Concert at 3 pm at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts and a Community Concert at 7 pm at Beery Field in Douglas, MI. Cara Lieurance spoke with cellist Hannah Moses about the program and the group's recent accomplishments.

An interview with Hannah Moses of the Callisto Quartet.

