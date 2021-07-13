 Award-Winning Callisto Quartet To Make Saugatuck Fest Debut | WMUK

Award-Winning Callisto Quartet To Make Saugatuck Fest Debut

The Callisto Quartet
Credit Mike Grittani / Callisto Quartet

On Sunday, July 18 the Callisto Quartet, grand prize winner of the 2018 Fischoff Competition, will offer two free concerts at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck:  a Young Listeners Concert at 3 pm at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts and a Community Concert at 7 pm at Beery Field in Douglas, MI. Cara Lieurance spoke with cellist Hannah Moses about the program and the group's recent accomplishments.


