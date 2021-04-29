Battle Creek Symphony's Music Director Reviews Unusual Season & Final Concert

The Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra successfully rehearsed and performed five concerts this season under the most difficult circumstances they have faced in recent memory. The fifth concert, By The Country Side, will be livestreamed at 7:30 pm on Saturday, May 1, and be available to watch for weeks afterward. It was programmed, rehearsed and conducted by music director Anne Harrigan, who joined Cara Lieurance to preview Brahms' Serenade No. 1 and George Walker's Lyric For Strings.

An interview with Anne Harrigan.

