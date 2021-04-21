 Connecting Chords Earth Day Concert To Feature Dede Alder And Josh Holcomb | WMUK

Connecting Chords Earth Day Concert To Feature Dede Alder And Josh Holcomb

Dede Alder and Josh Holcomb at WMUK in 2017.
On Earth Day, April 22 at 7 pm, musicians Dede Alder and Josh Holcomb will perform live at La Luna Studios for online viewers who visit the Connecting Chords Music Festival website or a Facebook Live link. They bring a combination of talents to their original music, with Alder on marimba, piano and other percussion, and Holcomb playing a 5-string violin with effects.  They spoke with Cara Lieurance for a preview.


LHI Live: Dede Alder And Josh Holcomb of Dede & The Dreamers

By , & May 26, 2017
C. Lieurance

Dede Adler and Josh Holcomb of Dede and the Dreamers join Craig Freeman in the studio to play original songs and talk about what's behind their hard-to-categorize music. Alder formed Dede and the Dreamers for a single occasion: to lull a crowd to sleep in the wee hours of a music festival. Two musician friends - John Driscoll and Chris Michels- accompanied her on drums and bass as she sang and played vibraphone. That was the beginning of the band, which classically-trained violist Josh Holcomb would join later, bringing voice, viola, improvisation, and an array of effects to the sound of the group.

Singing while accompanying oneself on marimba, which Dede Alder taught herself to do, is almost unheard-of in the world of singer-songwriters. Hear their unusual sound in this session, hosted by Craig Freeman, recorded in the Takeda studio at WMUK, with Martin Klemm engineering.


Connecting Chords Festival Offers Many Musical Journeys

By Oct 18, 2019
Austin Colbert

From Friday, Oct 18 through Sunday, Dec 1, the Michigan Festival of Sacred Music will present the 2019 Connecting Chords Music Festival, a series of 20 events that reveal traditions of faiths around the world. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, festival director Elizabeth Start and performer Carolyn Koebel talk about the master musicians who will be visiting the community to perform, and ways community members can become participants in activities like Taiko drumming, sacred singing, and African drumming and dance. 

Some of the prominent artists include multi-instrumentalist Samite of Uganda, early music group Schola Antiqua, oud master Rahim Alhaj, and Japanese-American Taiko drummer Ken Koshio

In particular, Start and Koebel detail the work of the Tibetan Buddhist Monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery.  From Nov 6 - Nov 10, the monks will create an intricate mandala, or sand-painting. The public can observe its creation from 9 am - 5 pm at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. The monks will also offer a concert of song and dance featuring rare instruments and costumes, at 7:30 pm Friday, Nov 8 at Comstock Auditorium.