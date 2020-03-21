First COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in SW Michigan

By Mar 21, 2020

Physicians Assistant Jessica Hamilton, left, and Amena Beslic RN holds a swab and test tube kit to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Credit Paul Sancya / AP Photo

Calhoun County officials say two adults have tested positive for the coronavirus. One is self isolation and in stable condition. The other is being treated in isolation at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo after being transferred from the Advantage Living Center in Battle Creek. Confirmed cases have also been reported in Berrien, Allegan, and Barry counties. 

This story was last updated at 8:30 p.m. on March 22.

The positive test results came back from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The news release from the Calhoun County Health Department says they are reaching out to people who have been in close contact with the patients. “They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.”

Two women in Berrien County have also tested positive for COVID-19 (story from WVPE in Elkhart, IN)

A positive test result for a 45-year-old man was also reported Saturday in Barry County. The Barry-Eaton District Health Department says the man had no travel history. 

The first death in West Michigan related to the coronavirus was reported Saturday night. Spectrum Health said the man in his 70s died at one of its hospitals. So far, nine people in Michigan have died because of the pandemic. 

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus

Related Content

Finding A Job During The Coronavirus Crisis

By Mar 20, 2020
Andy Robins / WMUK

Michigan has seen a 1,500-percent increase in unemployment claims because of the coronavirus outbreak. Businesses are limiting hours or closing. But the head of Michigan Works! in Kalamazoo says the pandemic has also created jobs in some places.


Bank Street Winter Market Still Open For Business

By Mar 20, 2020
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Kalamazoo’s indoor farmer’s market is scheduled to open for its usual hours tomorrow. Essentially a grocery store, the Bank Street Winter Market plans to keep going unless it’s ordered to close or business drops off. 

Speeding Up Coronavirus Tests

By John McNeill Mar 19, 2020
John McNeill / WMUK

Kalamazoo County’s health director hopes to speed up testing for local cases of the corona virus by finding a lab that is closer to home.