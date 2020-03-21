First COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in SW Michigan

Calhoun County officials say two adults have tested positive for the coronavirus. One is self isolation and in stable condition. The other is being treated in isolation at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo after being transferred from the Advantage Living Center in Battle Creek. Confirmed cases have also been reported in Berrien, Allegan, and Barry counties.

This story was last updated at 8:30 p.m. on March 22.

The positive test results came back from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The news release from the Calhoun County Health Department says they are reaching out to people who have been in close contact with the patients. “They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.”

Two women in Berrien County have also tested positive for COVID-19 (story from WVPE in Elkhart, IN)

A positive test result for a 45-year-old man was also reported Saturday in Barry County. The Barry-Eaton District Health Department says the man had no travel history.

The first death in West Michigan related to the coronavirus was reported Saturday night. Spectrum Health said the man in his 70s died at one of its hospitals. So far, nine people in Michigan have died because of the pandemic.