"Fusion Is Freedom:" Minor Element Celebrates Juneteenth

Minor Element is a band with long, expressive, groove-centered instrumentals that free the mind to focus on small details or enjoy the overall feeling. Their music puts a range of emotions on display, often in the same piece, which co-founder Brandon Fitzpatrick considers to be vital to self-expression. Returning to the stage after a year's absence during the pandemic, the band will perform live at 7 pm on Saturday, June 19 in a livestreamed Juneteenth celebration, presented by the Gilmore Keyboard Festival.

An interview with Brandon Fitzpatrick, co-founder of Minor Element.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Fitzpatrick explains that for him, Juneteenth represents freedom -- and that's also how he sees the music he makes. He talks about the process of songwriting and sharing parts with the group, which requires intensive rehearsing and experimenting because of all the sounds and textures the nine member group can create. Two new tracks for an upcoming album, "Finster" and "Prospero," are previewed.