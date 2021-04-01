"The Homefront" With Megan Dooley: A Kalamazoo Concert Band Flashback

"In the Mood," "Minnie The Moocher," "Stormy Weather," "American Salute," and "Guadalcanal March" -- those are some of the highlights shared by Dr. Tom Evans in a Kalamazoo Concert Band Flashback with Cara Lieurance, live on Classical WMUK. The concert, which was recorded on Feb 22, 2020 in Chenery Auditorium, was called "The Homefront: Musical Memories of World War II," and featured Kalamazoo-based singer Megan Dooley. The versatile singer with a 100-year songlist performed in front of a capacity crowd with the 80-member band, led by Tom Evans.

