"The Homefront" With Megan Dooley: A Kalamazoo Concert Band Flashback

Megan Dooley, Tom Evans and the Kalamazoo Concert Band on Feb 22, 2020.
Credit Fran Dwight Photography / https://frandwight.smugmug.com/

"In the Mood," "Minnie The Moocher," "Stormy Weather," "American Salute," and "Guadalcanal March" -- those are some of the highlights shared by Dr. Tom Evans in a Kalamazoo Concert Band Flashback with Cara Lieurance, live on Classical WMUK. The concert, which was recorded on Feb 22, 2020 in Chenery Auditorium, was called "The Homefront: Musical Memories of World War II," and featured Kalamazoo-based singer Megan Dooley. The versatile singer with a 100-year songlist performed in front of a capacity crowd with the 80-member band, led by Tom Evans.


Megan Dooley
Tom Evans
Kalamazoo Concert Band

