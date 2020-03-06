How The Arts Council Turns Ideas Into Reality: A Conversation With Kristin Chesak And Ashley Daneman

Although the official release date isn't until March 2019, Kalamazooans have an early chance to hear music from Ashley Daneman's newest album of original music, People Are Fragile, Thursday night at Bell's Eccentric Café's Back Room. Daneman tells Cara Lieurance that she funded the album with a grant from the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, which will allow her to offer free copies of the album with the $10 price of admission to the concert. She also partnered with the YWCA Kalamazoo to present this pre-release concert this month, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Daneman has worked to understand and manage her own experience with childhood domestic violence. Some of the songs contain elements familiar to those who have also survived or been in contact with trauma. Other songs celebrate moments of love, faith, and passion. Daneman talks about the musicians who joined her on the album, and the all-live process of recording it.