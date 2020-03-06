How The Arts Council Turns Ideas Into Reality: A Conversation With Kristin Chesak And Ashley Daneman

By 5 hours ago

Kristen Chesak and Ashley Daneman.
Credit Tamra Diamond (Chesak); Grant Beachy (Daneman)

The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo offers several different grants to fund a range of Kalamazoo-area creative activity, including the KADI grant, or Kalamazoo Artistic Development Initiative grant. Cara Lieurance talks to Kristen Chesak, the executive director of the Arts Council, and  Ashley Daneman, a 2020 KADI grant recipient for her concert-series-with-a-twist concept, Authenticity Kalamazoo.  Other recipients this cycle include artists like Kelly Van Der Kley, who will use her grant to learn more about book-making techniques in Venice, then share them locally through her work with Kalamazoo Book Arts


