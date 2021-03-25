 Joriah Kwamé's New Musical Launches Creator's Studio By Farmers Alley Theatre | WMUK

Joriah Kwamé's New Musical Launches Creator's Studio By Farmers Alley Theatre

By 44 minutes ago

Joriah Kwamé
Credit Teriah Nicole Artistry

Most musicals get their tryouts far from Broadway. Their creators seek input and advice of peers, mentors, and workshop opportunities to solidify the makings of a hit.  In Kalamazoo, Farmers Alley Theatre is formalizing those opportunities with a new initiative called the Creator's Studio. Its first production, premiering online Mar 26-28, was written by Kalamazoo native Joriah Kwamé, who composed the music and wrote the lyrics and dialogue to his new musical Sophia, Our Beloved.  Kwamé, a performer and recording artist whose songs have received millions of Youtube views, and Farmers Alley artistic director Jeremy Koch, spoke with Cara Lieurance about the new work.


